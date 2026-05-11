North Shore Latino Business Center Inc

Hosted by

North Shore Latino Business Center Inc

About this event

Sponsors “Hats Off Small Business Tea Party" - Small Business Appreciation Month

33 Sutton St

Lynn, MA 01901, USA

Banks Sponsorship
$1,000

6 left!

. Bank Sponsorship: $1,000
   - Recognition as a primary sponsor on all event materials and communications.
   - Participate as panel member financial business resources and services.
   - Dedicated booth space for your promotional materials.
   - Inclusion in NSLBA social media promotions and website.

Commercial Investor Realtor, (1) CPA firm, and (1) Attorney
$700

6 left!

 Commercial Investor Realtor, (1) CPA firm, and (1) Attorney Firm

 Sponsorship: $700 each
- Recognition as a sponsor on event materials.

- Participate as panel member financial business resources and services.
- Opportunity to network with attendees.
- Inclusion in NSLBA social media promotions and website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!