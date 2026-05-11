Sponsors “Hats Off Small Business Tea Party" - Small Business Appreciation Month

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About this event
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. Bank Sponsorship: $1,000
- Recognition as a primary sponsor on all event materials and communications.
- Participate as panel member financial business resources and services.
- Dedicated booth space for your promotional materials.
- Inclusion in NSLBA social media promotions and website.
6 left!
Commercial Investor Realtor, (1) CPA firm, and (1) Attorney Firm
Sponsorship: $700 each
- Recognition as a sponsor on event materials.
- Participate as panel member financial business resources and services.
- Opportunity to network with attendees.
- Inclusion in NSLBA social media promotions and website.
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