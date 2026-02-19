Sponsors Indoor Games 26

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About this event
This will cover the cost of bringing in one of our top tier judges - Bruce Gandy to judge our Fri/Sat and do workshops on Sunday. Bruce is one of the top pipers in the Piping world today and has had a huge impact on pipers in this area.
Includes sponsor banner on stage, half page in program, website recognition, mentions at the event.
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games, half page advertising space in program and on our website.Also mentions at the event.
This will cover our Dance judges expenses for the weekend or one of our Piping judges.
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games,, half-page advertising space in program and on our website, and mentions at our Games. This will cover the cost of the Grade 3 Pipe Band Contest Prize money and Trophy. or The Open Piping on the Friday night.
Includes your group’s banner displayed at the games by the main arena, advertising space in program and on our website. This will also cover some of the Prize money for our Pipe Band Costs for prize money.
Your name will be listed in the program and on our website or you can do this "In Memoriam".
This can go to Fiddle or Dance Prize Money, Trophies in any category.
Beautiful Quaichs and tankards from Sheffield England are our trophies this year. Let us know which contest you wish to sponsor and if you would like to present on stage.
Donating a medal group for Dance, Pipe, Drums or fiddle competitions. Let us know for which event and if you would like to present on stage
If you would like to provide a scholarship to a Piper, dancer, Fiddler, Drummer for most promising or outstanding performance. Present award on stage?
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