Sponsors: IRCP 2026

About this event
Johanna-Dachs-Straße 46, 93055 Regensburg, Germany
Initiator Sponsorship Includes:
This exclusive sponsorship positions your organization as a leader in Community Paramedicine and ensures maximum visibility among attendees.
Planner Sponsorship Includes:
Connect with professionals dedicated to advancing Community Paramedicine.
Prioritizer Sponsorship Includes:
Ideal for organizations interested in supporting the dialogue on Community Paramedicine.
Flexible Thinker Sponsorship Includes:
Help us make this event impactful while gaining recognition among Community Paramedicine leaders and advocates.
Motivator Sponsorship Includes:
For organizations seeking information distribution with attendees.
$
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