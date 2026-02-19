Paramedic Network

Hosted by

Paramedic Network

About this event

Sponsors: IRCP 2026

marinaforum Regensburg

Johanna-Dachs-Straße 46, 93055 Regensburg, Germany

Initiator
$12,000

Initiator Sponsorship Includes:

  • Attendance at the event for up to two participants
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link
  • Verbal recognition during opening welcome
  • Host of a lunch, break, evening event, or attendee gifts
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

This exclusive sponsorship positions your organization as a leader in Community Paramedicine and ensures maximum visibility among attendees.

Planner
$7,000

Planner Sponsorship Includes:

  • Attendance at the event for up to two participants
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

Connect with professionals dedicated to advancing Community Paramedicine.

Prioritizer
$5,000

Prioritizer Sponsorship Includes:

  • Attendance at the event for one participant
  • Recognition as sponsor on event materials and signage in venue
  • Logo or name on the event website, with link 
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants
  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization

Ideal for organizations interested in supporting the dialogue on Community Paramedicine.

Flexible Thinker
$3,000

Flexible Thinker Sponsorship Includes:

  • Table in exhibit area to showcase your organization
  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants

Help us make this event impactful while gaining recognition among Community Paramedicine leaders and advocates.

Motivator
$1,000

Motivator Sponsorship Includes:

  • Distribution of sponsor materials to participants.

For organizations seeking information distribution with attendees.

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