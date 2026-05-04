(Sponsors) Network Like You Want Dinner with Asian Student Achievement and Rizal Center

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About this event
Elevate your brand as a crucial supporter of our community while engaging directly with professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers!
Showcase your institution’s commitment to community engagement and connect with a diverse network of professionals, leaders, and partners! This category includes non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies.
Highlight your business while building connections within the Asian American professional community!
We love creative initiative! Promote your business, gain visibility, and start building your professional network early.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!