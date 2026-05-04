Filipino American Council of Greater Chicago

Hosted by

Filipino American Council of Greater Chicago

About this event

(Sponsors) Network Like You Want Dinner with Asian Student Achievement and Rizal Center

1332 Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60613, USA

Corporate Sponsor Table
$750

Elevate your brand as a crucial supporter of our community while engaging directly with professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers!

Nonprofit Organization (NPO)
$300

Showcase your institution’s commitment to community engagement and connect with a diverse network of professionals, leaders, and partners! This category includes non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies.

AAPI Business Owners
$150

Highlight your business while building connections within the Asian American professional community!

College Business Owners
$50

We love creative initiative! Promote your business, gain visibility, and start building your professional network early.

Add a donation for Filipino American Council of Greater Chicago

$

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