Sponsors of Radiance on the Runway

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About this event
Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!
Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value). Add to your cart separately below.
Exclusive vendor table placement for marketing and brand recognition at the event, 1 VIP ticket to attend the event + VIP swag bag, opportunity to provide 1 exclusive door prize, and stage recognition.
Radiant Choice! Choosing to Go VIP means you get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & a surprise 'luxury' gift in your swag bag for only $25/guest ($600 value).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!