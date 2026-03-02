NewAldaya Lifescapes

Hosted by

NewAldaya Lifescapes

About this event

Sponsors of Radiance on the Runway

7511 University Ave

Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

Spotlight Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Banner sponsor for the event
  • Name/logo/link in program & on event promotions, materials, and social media mentions
  • Recognition from event stage (includes VIP experience)
  • Premiere table placement for 8 (includes VIP swag bags + 8 complimentary drink tickets)
    *You're a VIP! Each ticket includes a $25 Cabi gift card, 1 additional complimentary drink ticket/guest, & a surprise 'luxury' gift ($600 value).
Stage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Name & logo on event promotions, materials, and social media mentions
  • Recognition from event stage (includes general admission experience)
  • Premium table placement for 4 (includes 4 swag bags & 4 complimentary drink tickets)
    *Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $100 (only $25/guest) ($300 value). Add to your cart separately below.
Encore Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Name displayed at event and on social media mentions
  • Runway table placement for 2 (includes 2 swag bags & 2 complimentary drink tickets)
    *Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $50 (only $25/guest) ($150 value). Add to your cart separately below.
Radiant Women Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for the Radiant Women in your life!
Includes table signage with your name on it, runway priority seating placement, swag bags for 8, and 1 complimentary drink ticket per guest (for 8).
*Choose to Go VIP and get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & surprise 'luxury' gift for only $200 (only $25/guest) ($600 value). Add to your cart separately below.

Exclusively Radiant Vendor
$50

Exclusive vendor table placement for marketing and brand recognition at the event, 1 VIP ticket to attend the event + VIP swag bag, opportunity to provide 1 exclusive door prize, and stage recognition.

Choosing to Make Your Sponsorship a VIP?
$25

Radiant Choice! Choosing to Go VIP means you get a $25 Cabi gift card, an additional complimentary drink ticket, & a surprise 'luxury' gift in your swag bag for only $25/guest ($600 value).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!