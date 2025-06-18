SPONSORS ONLY Her Heritage, Our Moment, Our Mission

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About this event
Ten (8) tickets with reserved seating
Company logo placement on all visual, printed and social media
Full page recognition in Digital Program Book
Company signage on table
Five (5) tickets with reserved seating
Company logo placement on visual, printed and social media
Recognition in the Digital Program Book
Three (3) tickets with reserved seating
Company recognition on visual, printed and social media
Listed in the Digital Program Book
Two (2) tickets to event
Listed in Digital Program Book
Friends and Family of the State Mechanism
Sections & State Coalitions/Affliates
Listed in the Digital Program Book
Vendor
$100 1 Table Company acknowledgement on visual, printed and social media
Listed in Digital Program Book
$
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