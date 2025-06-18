SC State Mechanism NCNW

Hosted by

SC State Mechanism NCNW

About this event

SPONSORS ONLY Her Heritage, Our Moment, Our Mission

406 Sigma Dr

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

BETHUNE Sponsor - Amethyst Level
$1,000

Ten (8) tickets with reserved seating
Company logo placement on all visual, printed and social media
Full page recognition in Digital Program Book
Company signage on table

HEIGHT Sponsor - Violet Level
$500

Five (5) tickets with reserved seating
Company logo placement on visual, printed and social media
Recognition in the Digital Program Book

ROYAL Sponsor - Royal Purple Level
$350

Three (3) tickets with reserved seating
Company recognition on visual, printed and social media
Listed in the Digital Program Book

LEGACY Sponsor - Black Rose Level
$175

Two (2) tickets to event
Listed in Digital Program Book

COUNCIL Sponsor - Rose Gold Level
$100

Friends and Family of the State Mechanism
Sections & State Coalitions/Affliates
Listed in the Digital Program Book

VENDOR
$200

Vendor
$100 1 Table Company acknowledgement on visual, printed and social media
Listed in Digital Program Book

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