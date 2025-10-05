Sponsor's Page - Donation for FACSEAL Christmas Party 2025

Offered by
About this shop
This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (5) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business signage provided by you displayed at the event.
+ FB promotion until December 31, 2025 – With your business logo or Facebook URL provided by you, pinned on our Facebook page available for views/shares/like by our members and non-members alike visiting our page.
This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (3) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business logo/FB page provided by you, promoted during the event.
+ Your business/FB page to be posted on our Fil-Am social media platforms for two months post event.
This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (2) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business signage provided by you displayed at the event.
Total cost: $1000
Venue: $600 for one day
Event Insurance: $400
50 Pcs Disposable Dinnerware Set, Compostable Sugarcane Cutlery and table napkins
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!