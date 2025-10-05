Filipino-American Community of Southeast Alabama

Filipino-American Community of Southeast Alabama

Sponsor's Page - Donation for FACSEAL Christmas Party 2025

SPONSOR PACKAGE #1
$250

This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (5) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business signage provided by you displayed at the event.
+ FB promotion until December 31, 2025 – With your business logo or Facebook URL provided by you, pinned on our Facebook page available for views/shares/like by our members and non-members alike visiting our page.

SPONSOR PACKAGE #2
$150

This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (3) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business logo/FB page provided by you, promoted during the event.
+ Your business/FB page to be posted on our Fil-Am social media platforms for two months post event.

SPONSOR PACKAGE #3
$100

This sponsorship package:
Includes entry for (2) guests. RSVP required.
+ Your business signage provided by you displayed at the event.

Event Venue & Insurance
$25

Total cost: $1000
Venue: $600 for one day

Event Insurance: $400

Gift Cards for Games Prizes
$25
Butterball Turkey Bone-in Breast, Frozen, 4-9lbs
$25
Sweet Ham
$20
Soda Pop, 12 fl oz Cans, 24 Pack
$15
Disposable Plastic Plates (50 sets)
$20

50 Pcs Disposable Dinnerware Set, Compostable Sugarcane Cutlery and table napkins

