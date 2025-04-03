Sponsors: Scramble for the Animals 2025

This year’s Paw Parade sponsored pets will be scattered throughout the event, creating a delightful path of furry faces, acknowledging our sponsors in a memorable way, and reminding everyone of our collective commitment to animal welfare. Sponsors will also have the option to take home the sign with the picture of their sponsored pet.
This year’s Paw Parade sponsored pets will be scattered throughout the event, creating a delightful path of furry faces, acknowledging our sponsors in a memorable way, and reminding everyone of our collective commitment to animal welfare. Sponsors will also have the option to take home the sign with the picture of their sponsored pet.
Own-A-Hole Sponsor
$250
Set up one of the tee boxes on the course to personally promote your business! Sponsor a game or contest, give out promotional materials, and have a personal representative at the hole.
Set up one of the tee boxes on the course to personally promote your business! Sponsor a game or contest, give out promotional materials, and have a personal representative at the hole.
Own-A-Hole + Team Registration
$650
All the benefits of Own a Hole plus the registration for a 4-person team!
All the benefits of Own a Hole plus the registration for a 4-person team!
General Course Sponsor
$200
We will use your sponsorship to cover general expenses for the event, and recognize your contribution with a sign with your business name or logo at the event, and special recognition on Facebook and the event website.
We will use your sponsorship to cover general expenses for the event, and recognize your contribution with a sign with your business name or logo at the event, and special recognition on Facebook and the event website.