Sponsors: Scramble for the Animals 2026

Includes 1 Team Golf Package, 1 Own-a-Hole Sponsorship, overall event sponsorship recognition on signage, social media, and all promotion of the event. Only 2 Available - Opportunity closes 3/31/26
Help us keep everyone hydrated by sponsoring a beverage cart. You will be announced as the free drink sponsor and your logo or business name will be displayed on the beverage cart throughout the event. Only 2 Available
Set up one of the tee boxes on the course to personally promote your business. Sponsor a game or contest, hand out promotional materials or samples, and have a personal representative at the hole. Only 10 spots available
All the benefits of Own a Hole plus the registration for a 4-person team!
We will use your sponsorship to cover general expenses for the event and list you as an event sponsor on course signage, Facebook, and the event webpage.
This year’s Paw Parade sponsored pets will be scattered throughout the event, creating a delightful path of furry faces, acknowledging our sponsors in a memorable way, and reminding everyone of our collective commitment to animal welfare. Sponsors will also have the option to take home the sign with the picture of their sponsored pet.
