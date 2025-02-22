Roseville Junior Sports Inc.

Sponsorship 2025

Diamond Sponsorship
$500

Valid for one year

o Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games. o Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor at all RJS events. o Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select RJS events. o VIP Parking spot at Home Football Games o 4 tickets to every Home Football Game o Sponsorship Plaque o Logo placement on the RJS website
Gold Sponsorship
$250

Valid for one year

o Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games. o Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at all RJS events. o 2 tickets to every Home Football Game o Sponsorship Plaque o Logo placement on the RJS website
Silver Sponsorship
$100

Valid for one year

o Name listed (large in bold font) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner) o Mentioned at Homecoming Game (Football Season) & Home Run Derby (Baseball season)
Bronze Sponsorship
$25

Valid for one year

o Name listed (small) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner) o Mentioned at Homecoming Game (Football Season) & Home Run Derby (Baseball season)
