Sponsorship 2025

o Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
o Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor at all RJS events.
o Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select RJS events.
o VIP Parking spot at Home Football Games
o 4 tickets to every Home Football Game
o Sponsorship Plaque
o Logo placement on the RJS website
Gold Sponsorship
$250
Valid for one year
o Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
o Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at all RJS events.
o 2 tickets to every Home Football Game
o Sponsorship Plaque
o Logo placement on the RJS website
Silver Sponsorship
$100
Valid for one year
o Name listed (large in bold font) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
o Mentioned at Homecoming Game (Football Season) & Home Run Derby (Baseball season)
Bronze Sponsorship
$25
Valid for one year
o Name listed (small) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
o Mentioned at Homecoming Game (Football Season) & Home Run Derby (Baseball season)
