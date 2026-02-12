Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

Hosted by

Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

About this event

Sponsorship 2026

401 Morgan Ave NE

Harriman, TN 37748, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Title Sponson

Platinum Combination


Garden

  • 5.5"x8.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (10) event tickets

Hauntings

  • Large 1 color Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (10) t-shirt and (10) event tickets

Christmas

  • 11"x4.25" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (10) ornament, (10) event tickets and 2027 Calendar

Bonus


Title spot full color Logo on event Banner and FB banner for 2026.

($300 Savings)

Platinum Combination
$1,200

Platinum Combination


Garden

  • 8.5"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (4) event tickets

Hauntings

  • Large 1 color Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (4) t-shirt and (4) event tickets

Christmas

  • 4"x11" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (4) ornament, (4) event tickets and 2027 Calendar

Bonus


Large full color Logo on event Banner.

($300 Savings)

Gold Combination
$600

Gold Combination


Garden

  • 4.25"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (3) event tickets


Hauntings

  • Medium 1 color Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized post on our
  • Facebook page.
  • Receive (3) t-shirt and (3) event tickets

Christmas

  • 4"x5.5" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (3) ornament, (3) event tickets and 2027 Calendar

Bonus

Medium full color Logo on event Banner

($150 Savings)

Silver Combination
$300

Silver Combination


Garden

  • 2"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (2) event tickets

Hauntings

  • Small 1 color Logo on Apparel and
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) t-shirt and (2) event tickets

Christmas

  • 2"x5.5"Small Space in Calendar
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) ornament, (2) event tickets and 2026 Calendar

Bonus

Small full color Logo on event Banner

$75 Savings

Bronze Combination
$125

Bronze Combination


Garden

  • Name, address & phone number in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (1) event tickets

Hauntings

  • Name on Apparel
  • Group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive(1) ticket and (1) t-shirt

Christmas

  • Name, Address and phone # in Calendar
  • (1) group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ticket and (1) ornament
  • Receive 2027 Calendar.

Bonus

Name on event Banner.

($25 Savings)

Platinum Garden only
$600

Garden

  • 8.5"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (4) event tickets


Gold Garden only
$300

Garden

  • 4.25"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (3) event tickets


Silver Garden only
$125

Garden

  • 2"x5.5" Space in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (2) event tickets

Bronze Garden only
$50

Garden

  • Name, address & phone number in booklet
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • (1) event tickets


Platinum Hauntings Only
$500
  • Large 1 color Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (4) t-shirt and (4) event tickets
Gold Hauntings only
$250
  • Medium 1 color Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized post on our
  • Facebook page.
  • Receive (3) t-shirt and (3) event tickets
Silver Hauntings only
$125
  • Small 1 color Logo on Apparel and
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) t-shirt and (2) event tickets
Bronze Hauntings only
$50
  • Name on Apparel
  • Group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ticket and (1) t-shirt
Platinum Christmas only
$500
  • 4"x11" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (4) ornament, (4) event tickets and 2027 Calendar
Gold Christmas only
$250
  • 4"x5.5" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (3) ornament, (3) event tickets and 2027 Calendar
Silver Christmas only
$125
  • 2"x5.5" Space in Calendar
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) ornament, (2) event tickets and 2027 Calendar.
Bronze Christmas only
$50

Christmas

  • Name, Address and phone # in Calendar
  • (1) group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ticket and (1) ornament
  • Receive 2027 Calendar.
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