Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Title Sponson
Platinum Combination
Garden
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Title spot full color Logo on event Banner and FB banner for 2026.
($300 Savings)
Platinum Combination
Garden
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Large full color Logo on event Banner.
($300 Savings)
Gold Combination
Garden
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Medium full color Logo on event Banner
($150 Savings)
Silver Combination
Garden
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Small full color Logo on event Banner
$75 Savings
Bronze Combination
Garden
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Name on event Banner.
($25 Savings)
Garden
Garden
Garden
Garden
Christmas
$
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