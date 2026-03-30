Annual Sponsorship 2026

- Naming rights for the event (e.g., "Your Company - Presents the Kids Fishing Derby")
- Prominent logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Extensive media coverage before, during, and after the event
- Northern Pike Sponsor Incentive Item ($750 Gift Card)
- Naming rights for the event (e.g., "Your Company - Presents the Kids Fishing Derby")
- Prominent logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Extensive media coverage before, during, and after the event
- Northern Pike Sponsor Incentive Item ($750 Gift Card)
Smallmouth Bass
$2,500
- Naming rights for an event activity or derby award
- Premium logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Media coverage before, during, and after the event
- Smallmouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($500 Gift Card)
- Naming rights for an event activity or derby award
- Premium logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Media coverage before, during, and after the event
- Smallmouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($500 Gift Card)
Largemouth Bass
$1,000
- Event Team Sponsor
- Enhanced logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Social media mentions
- Largemouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($100 Gift Card)
- Event Team Sponsor
- Enhanced logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Social media mentions
- Largemouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($100 Gift Card)
Crappie
$500
- Logo placement on event T-shirt
- Acknowledgment in event communications
- Social media mentions
- Crappie Sponsor Incentive Item ($50 Gift Card)
- Logo placement on event T-shirt
- Acknowledgment in event communications
- Social media mentions
- Crappie Sponsor Incentive Item ($50 Gift Card)
Bluegill
$250
- Logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Acknowledgment in event communications
- Social media mentions
- Bluegill Sponsor Incentive Item (YOU Tumbler)
- Logo placement on event T-Shirt
- Acknowledgment in event communications
- Social media mentions
- Bluegill Sponsor Incentive Item (YOU Tumbler)
Custom
Pay what you can
Select your own amount if not listed above.
Select your own amount if not listed above.
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