Annual Sponsorship 2026

- Naming rights for the event (e.g., "Your Company - Presents the Kids Fishing Derby") - Prominent logo placement on event T-Shirt - Extensive media coverage before, during, and after the event - Northern Pike Sponsor Incentive Item ($750 Gift Card)

- Naming rights for the event (e.g., "Your Company - Presents the Kids Fishing Derby") - Prominent logo placement on event T-Shirt - Extensive media coverage before, during, and after the event - Northern Pike Sponsor Incentive Item ($750 Gift Card)

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