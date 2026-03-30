Youth & the Outdoors United

Hosted by

Youth & the Outdoors United

About this event

Annual Sponsorship 2026

Northern Pike
$5,000
- Naming rights for the event (e.g., "Your Company - Presents the Kids Fishing Derby") - Prominent logo placement on event T-Shirt - Extensive media coverage before, during, and after the event - Northern Pike Sponsor Incentive Item ($750 Gift Card)
Smallmouth Bass
$2,500
- Naming rights for an event activity or derby award - Premium logo placement on event T-Shirt - Media coverage before, during, and after the event - Smallmouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($500 Gift Card)
Largemouth Bass
$1,000
- Event Team Sponsor - Enhanced logo placement on event T-Shirt - Social media mentions - Largemouth Bass Sponsor Incentive Item ($100 Gift Card)
Crappie
$500
- Logo placement on event T-shirt - Acknowledgment in event communications - Social media mentions - Crappie Sponsor Incentive Item ($50 Gift Card)
Bluegill
$250
- Logo placement on event T-Shirt - Acknowledgment in event communications - Social media mentions - Bluegill Sponsor Incentive Item (YOU Tumbler)
Custom
Pay what you can

Select your own amount if not listed above.

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