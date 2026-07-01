Nevada County Economic Resource Council Inc

Hosted by

Nevada County Economic Resource Council Inc

About this event

Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

This sponsorship has been claimed

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Two VIP Tables - (16 Guests)

Introduction from the event stage

Logo placement on marketing and campaigns


Silver Sponsor
$2,500

One VIP Table - (8 Guests)

Introduction from the event stage

Logo placement on marketing and campaigns

Sterling Sponsor
$1,500

Reserved seating for 5 guests

Recognition from the event stage

Logo placement on marketing and campaigns

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved seating for 4 guests

Recognition from the event stage

Logo placement on marketing and campaigns

Copper Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating for 3 guests

Recognition from the event stage

Logo placement on marketing and campaigns

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!