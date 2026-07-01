Sponsorship

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About this event
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Two VIP Tables - (16 Guests)
Introduction from the event stage
Logo placement on marketing and campaigns
One VIP Table - (8 Guests)
Introduction from the event stage
Logo placement on marketing and campaigns
Reserved seating for 5 guests
Recognition from the event stage
Logo placement on marketing and campaigns
Reserved seating for 4 guests
Recognition from the event stage
Logo placement on marketing and campaigns
Reserved seating for 3 guests
Recognition from the event stage
Logo placement on marketing and campaigns
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