Our highest tier of sponsorship, The Gold Coast sponsorship is for sponsors at the $5,000+ level.





Benefits of this level include:

2 VIP Seats with meal tickets

2 Wine Tickets

Opportunity to Walk in The Fashion Show

Dinner with the Founder

Video Interview

Invitation to travel to Africa with AFSPDX Team (*airfare, most meals, and lodging not included)

Program, website, and social media acknowledgement

If you would like to sponsor for more than the $5,000 minimum, simply add the additional amount below in the donation section. We thank you for your support of the Firmina Foundation and the African Fashion Show PDX.