Firmina Foundation

Hosted by

Firmina Foundation

About this event

Sponsorship

18110 SE 34th St

Vancouver, WA 98683, USA

Gold Coast Sponsorship item
Gold Coast Sponsorship
$5,000

Our highest tier of sponsorship, The Gold Coast sponsorship is for sponsors at the $5,000+ level.


Benefits of this level include:

  • 2 VIP Seats with meal tickets
  • 2 Wine Tickets
  • Opportunity to Walk in The Fashion Show
  • Dinner with the Founder
  • Video Interview
  • Invitation to travel to Africa with AFSPDX Team (*airfare, most meals, and lodging not included)
  • Program, website, and social media acknowledgement

If you would like to sponsor for more than the $5,000 minimum, simply add the additional amount below in the donation section. We thank you for your support of the Firmina Foundation and the African Fashion Show PDX.

Ivory Coast Sponsorship item
Ivory Coast Sponsorship
$2,500

Our middle tier of sponsorship, The Ivory Coast sponsorship is for sponsors at the $2,500-$4,999 level.


Benefits of this level include:

  • 2 VIP Seats with meal tickets
  • 2 Wine Tickets
  • Opportunity to Walk in The Fashion Show
  • Dinner with the Founder
  • Video Interview
  • Program, website, and social media acknowledgement

If you would like to sponsor for more than the base of $2,500, simply add the additional amount below in the donation section. We thank you for your support of the Firmina Foundation and the African Fashion Show PDX.

Grain Coast Sponsorship item
Grain Coast Sponsorship
$1,500

Our base tier of sponsorship, The Ivory Coast sponsorship is for sponsors at the $1,500-$2,499 level.

Benefits of this level include:

  • 2 VIP Seats with meal tickets
  • 2 Wine Tickets
  • Opportunity to Walk in The Fashion Show
  • Dinner with the Founder
  • Program, website, and social media acknowledgement

If you would like to sponsor for more than the base of $1,500, simply add the additional amount below in the donation section. We thank you for your support of the Firmina Foundation and the African Fashion Show PDX.

Azur Coast Table Sponsorship item
Azur Coast Table Sponsorship
$1,000

Table sponsorships are available for $1,000.


Benefits of this level include:

  • Full table to invite guests
  • Dinner with the Founder
  • Program, website, and social media acknowledgement

We thank you for your support of the Firmina Foundation and the African Fashion Show PDX.

Add a donation for Firmina Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!