Opticians Association of Pennsylvania

Hosted by

Opticians Association of Pennsylvania

About this event

Opticians Association of PA Sponsorship

Platinum All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND: item
Platinum All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND:
$1,500
Logo posted on communications to members with link to sponsor’s website Quarterly promotions on OAP social media for your business and product Opportunity to Keynote at our Conventions or Educational Events All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND: Article posted to the OAP website promoting your product for 30 days visibility Podcast feature with OAP’s Peter Precht posted to website & social media Recognition as Platinum Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page Fall Convention Sponsorhip 15 Minute Presentation ($200 Value)
Gold All the Perks of the Silver Tier AND: item
Gold All the Perks of the Silver Tier AND:
$1,000
Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP homepage Copies of attendee list from OAP events A One Year Associate Membership to the OAP Introductory email with contact information to all OAP members Recognition on signage at annual Spring Convention 10 Minute Sponsor Presentation at OAP Continuing Education Events Verbal recognition of sponsorship at monthly Nerd Sessions Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page
Silver item
Silver
$500
Vendor Exhibition Booth Space at the yearly Spring Or Fall Convention
Saturday Night Cocktail hour item
Saturday Night Cocktail hour
$2,000
Saturday Continetal Breakfast item
Saturday Continetal Breakfast
$2,500
Saturday Buffett Lunch item
Saturday Buffett Lunch
$3,000
Saturday Night Banquet Dinner item
Saturday Night Banquet Dinner
$4,000
Key Note Speaker At Dinner Includes Booth At Convention Logo on all marketing Spot on the OAP Web Page
Sunday Membership Breakfast item
Sunday Membership Breakfast
$3,500
Includes Key Note Speaker Booth at the Tradeshow Logo on all Marketing for the event
Boxed Lunch item
Boxed Lunch
$2,500
Coffee and Cookies Saturday item
Coffee and Cookies Saturday
$1,500
Sunday Snack item
Sunday Snack
$1,500
Add a donation for Opticians Association of Pennsylvania

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!