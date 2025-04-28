Opticians Association of PA Sponsorship

Logo posted on communications to members with link to sponsor’s website Quarterly promotions on OAP social media for your business and product Opportunity to Keynote at our Conventions or Educational Events All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND: Article posted to the OAP website promoting your product for 30 days visibility Podcast feature with OAP’s Peter Precht posted to website & social media Recognition as Platinum Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page Fall Convention Sponsorhip 15 Minute Presentation ($200 Value)

Logo posted on communications to members with link to sponsor’s website Quarterly promotions on OAP social media for your business and product Opportunity to Keynote at our Conventions or Educational Events All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND: Article posted to the OAP website promoting your product for 30 days visibility Podcast feature with OAP’s Peter Precht posted to website & social media Recognition as Platinum Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page Fall Convention Sponsorhip 15 Minute Presentation ($200 Value)

More details...