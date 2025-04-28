Opticians Association of PA Sponsorship

Platinum All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND:
$1,500
Logo posted on communications to members with link to sponsor’s website
Quarterly promotions on OAP social media for your business and product
Opportunity to Keynote at our Conventions or Educational Events
All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND:
Article posted to the OAP website promoting your product for 30 days visibility
Podcast feature with OAP’s Peter Precht posted to website & social media
Recognition as Platinum Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page
Fall Convention Sponsorhip 15 Minute Presentation ($200 Value)
Logo posted on communications to members with link to sponsor’s website
Quarterly promotions on OAP social media for your business and product
Opportunity to Keynote at our Conventions or Educational Events
All the Perks of the Gold & Silver Tiers AND:
Article posted to the OAP website promoting your product for 30 days visibility
Podcast feature with OAP’s Peter Precht posted to website & social media
Recognition as Platinum Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page
Fall Convention Sponsorhip 15 Minute Presentation ($200 Value)
Gold All the Perks of the Silver Tier AND:
$1,000
Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP homepage
Copies of attendee list from OAP events
A One Year Associate Membership to the OAP
Introductory email with contact information to all OAP members
Recognition on signage at annual Spring Convention
10 Minute Sponsor Presentation at OAP Continuing Education Events
Verbal recognition of sponsorship at monthly Nerd Sessions
Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page
Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP homepage
Copies of attendee list from OAP events
A One Year Associate Membership to the OAP
Introductory email with contact information to all OAP members
Recognition on signage at annual Spring Convention
10 Minute Sponsor Presentation at OAP Continuing Education Events
Verbal recognition of sponsorship at monthly Nerd Sessions
Recognition as Gold Tier Sponsor on OAP Sponsorship Page
Silver
$500
Vendor Exhibition Booth Space at the yearly Spring Or Fall Convention
Vendor Exhibition Booth Space at the yearly Spring Or Fall Convention
Saturday Night Cocktail hour
$2,000
Saturday Continetal Breakfast
$2,500
Saturday Buffett Lunch
$3,000
Saturday Night Banquet Dinner
$4,000
Key Note Speaker At Dinner
Includes Booth At Convention
Logo on all marketing
Spot on the OAP Web Page
Key Note Speaker At Dinner
Includes Booth At Convention
Logo on all marketing
Spot on the OAP Web Page
Sunday Membership Breakfast
$3,500
Includes Key Note Speaker
Booth at the Tradeshow
Logo on all Marketing for the event
Includes Key Note Speaker
Booth at the Tradeshow
Logo on all Marketing for the event
Boxed Lunch
$2,500
Coffee and Cookies Saturday
$1,500
Sunday Snack
$1,500
Add a donation for Opticians Association of Pennsylvania
$
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