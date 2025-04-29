Sponsorship

🌟 Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
• Featured logo placement on our website and social media • Monthly shout-outs and feature posts • Included in printed materials at events • Free booth/table at Valley Local events Four VIP event tickets to hosted events
🌟 Gold Sponsor
$500
• Logo and mention on our website • Bi-monthly sponsor highlight on social media • Included in the community e-newsletter • Listed as a sponsor in event signage Two VIP event tickets to hosted events
🌟 Silver Sponsor
$100
• Name/logo listed on website • Quarterly social media recognition • Inclusion in the community supporter section in printed and digital materials
Friend of The Valley Local
$50

