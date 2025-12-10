Sponsorship - 2026 Gulfport Casino Night

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About this event
Gulfport, FL 33707, USA
· Event named: Casino Night presented by [Sponsor]
· 6 complimentary tickets to the event
· 4 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight
system shown on all gaming tables all night
· Logo on stage banner & photo backdrop.
· Recognition in remarks, program, website &
newsletters.
· Full-page ad in event program.
· “High Roller Bar” naming rights
· 3 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system shown on all gaming tables all night
· Half-page ad in event program
· Logo at bar & cocktail napkins
· Social media & website recognition
· 4 complimentary tickets to the event
· Branded signage located in 3 premier event locations
· Recognition on event materials & website
· 2 complimentary tickets to the event
· 2 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system.
· Logo displayed at entry & program listing
· Quarter-page ad in program.
· Recognition on signage during event
· 1 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system
· 1 complimentary ticket to Casino Night
· Logo in all event materials
· Logo on all pre-event social media promotions
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