Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - 2026 Gulfport Casino Night

1500 58th St S

Gulfport, FL 33707, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

· Event named: Casino Night presented by [Sponsor]

· 6 complimentary tickets to the event

· 4 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight
system shown on all gaming tables all night

· Logo on stage banner & photo backdrop.

· Recognition in remarks, program, website &
newsletters.

· Full-page ad in event program.

Signature Bar Sponsor — $2,500
$2,000

· “High Roller Bar” naming rights

· 3 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system shown on all gaming tables all night

· Half-page ad in event program

· Logo at bar & cocktail napkins

· Social media & website recognition

· 4 complimentary tickets to the event

Gaming Table Sponsor
$1,000

· Branded signage located in 3 premier event locations

· Recognition on event materials & website

· 2 complimentary tickets to the event

· 2 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system.

· Logo displayed at entry & program listing

· Quarter-page ad in program.

Community Event Sponsor
$500

· Recognition on signage during event

· 1 rotating promotions on the iPad spotlight system

· 1 complimentary ticket to Casino Night

· Logo in all event materials

· Logo on all pre-event social media promotions

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