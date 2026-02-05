Kauai Economic Development Board Inc

Hosted by

Kauai Economic Development Board Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - 2026 Ka Pewa Youth Leadership Summit

Kawaikini Sponsor
$10,000

•“Presenting Sponsor” title in all promotions

• Verbal recognition/mentions in promotions

• Facilitate or feature a speaker in breakouts

• Sponsor one (1) panel or breakout session

• Custom social media reel/interview

• Exhibit table at Resource Fair

• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media

Wai'ale'ale Sponsor
$5,000

• Sponsor one (1) panel or breakout session

• Custom social media reel/interview

• Exhibit table at Resource Fair

• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media

Alaka'i Sponsor
$2,500

• Custom social media reel/interview

• Exhibit table at Resource Fair

• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media

Hīhīmanu Sponsor
$1,000

• Exhibit table at Resource Fair.

• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media

Maunahina Sponsor
$100

• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!