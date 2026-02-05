Sponsorship - 2026 Ka Pewa Youth Leadership Summit

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About this event
•“Presenting Sponsor” title in all promotions
• Verbal recognition/mentions in promotions
• Facilitate or feature a speaker in breakouts
• Sponsor one (1) panel or breakout session
• Custom social media reel/interview
• Exhibit table at Resource Fair
• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media
• Sponsor one (1) panel or breakout session
• Custom social media reel/interview
• Exhibit table at Resource Fair
• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media
• Custom social media reel/interview
• Exhibit table at Resource Fair
• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media
• Exhibit table at Resource Fair.
• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media
• Logo on program, digital ads, & social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!