National Association Of Housing & Redevelopment Officials

Hosted by

National Association Of Housing & Redevelopment Officials

About this event

Sponsorship 2026 NCRC/IN NAHRO Conference

10 S West St

Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

$10,000 Sponsorship (Two Available)
$10,000

This plan includes: Your company name and logo will appear on all conference materials, 2 Free conference registrations, Free vendor booth and

all items listed under “all sponsorships include”

$5,000 Sponsorship (Ten Available)
$5,000

This plan includes: Step and Repeat Sign at the Welcome/Information Table, Step and Repeat Sign in the Vendors Hall “A Walk Down Bob Lane’s Alley”, Step and Repeat Sign for the Dining Hall, Step and Repeat Sign for the Hospitality Suite, Welcome Bags, House Fans for Welcome Bags

Lanyards, Welcome Gift at the Opening Breakfast (Race Car Chocolates), Goodbye Gift at the Closing Breakfast, (Thank You written on House Shaped Chocolates), Keepsake Cups at All-Day Drink/Snack Table, (guests can carry them all day/everywhere)

Unlimited $1000 Sponsorships
$1,000

This plan includes: Your company name and logo will be on all sponsorship materials, and you get to provide a logo item from your office for the welcome bag.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!