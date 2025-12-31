Sponsorship 2026 NCRC/IN NAHRO Conference

This plan includes: Step and Repeat Sign at the Welcome/Information Table, Step and Repeat Sign in the Vendors Hall “A Walk Down Bob Lane’s Alley”, Step and Repeat Sign for the Dining Hall, Step and Repeat Sign for the Hospitality Suite, Welcome Bags, House Fans for Welcome Bags

Lanyards, Welcome Gift at the Opening Breakfast (Race Car Chocolates), Goodbye Gift at the Closing Breakfast, (Thank You written on House Shaped Chocolates), Keepsake Cups at All-Day Drink/Snack Table, (guests can carry them all day/everywhere)