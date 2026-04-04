Sponsorship - 2026 Scramble

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About this event
👉 Tie your brand to the excitement of winning
This one is special. Help us put together special send home items to military teams.
Our Beer cart girls are so great, we have received complaints every year there are not enough. Weird right. Well this year we will have the two carts rolling as fast as we can, and have a few "party carts". With your help of course.
Help us make sure each cart comes with balls..
👉 Food = gratitude.
👉 Great for small businesses
$
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