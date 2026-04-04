Friends Of The Guard Limited

Hosted by

Friends Of The Guard Limited

About this event

Sponsorship - 2026 Scramble

7400 AR-107

Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
  • Name/logo in event title (big deal)
  • Largest logo on all marketing (flyers, social, banners)
  • Speaking opportunity at awards
  • Premium banner placement at clubhouse
  • 2 teams included (huge value)
  • Logo on registration page
  • Mention in all announcements
Prize Sponsor item
Prize Sponsor
$1,500
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Logo displayed near prize table
  • Mention when winners are announced
  • Social media spotlight

👉 Tie your brand to the excitement of winning

The Ace item
The Ace
$1,000
  • Hole sponsorship
  • Put your signage up at registration
  • Name mentioned during awards
  • Social media recognition
  • Option to set up a table at a hole
  • One Team entry
FORE! The Troops item
FORE! The Troops
$1,500

This one is special. Help us put together special send home items to military teams.


  • Personalized Video on Social Media
  • Hole sponsorship included
  • 1 team entry
  • Banner at a high-traffic area (check-in, clubhouse)
  • Social media shoutouts leading up to event
  • Option to include promo items in swag bags
  • Run your own promo at event
Beer - Party Cart item
Beer - Party Cart
$500

Our Beer cart girls are so great, we have received complaints every year there are not enough. Weird right. Well this year we will have the two carts rolling as fast as we can, and have a few "party carts". With your help of course.


  • Logo displayed on beverage carts
  • Shoutouts throughout event (MC mentions)
  • Social media mention
Golf Cart item
Golf Cart
$500
  • Put your logo and gear in the carts
  • Recognition at registration/check-in area
  • Social media mention

Help us make sure each cart comes with balls..

Snacks item
Snacks
$400
  • “snacks provided by…” signage
  • Verbal recognition before/after play
  • Combine this with a hole and be the one to see for snacks. Contact us for pairing.

👉 Food = gratitude.

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$500
  • Put your signage at the hole
  • Option to set up a tent/activation at the hole
  • Opportunity to interact with players
  • contact us if you are a veteran owned business

👉 Great for small businesses

SWAG BAG item
SWAG BAG
$500
  • Logo on all player gift bags or bring yours. Just let us know.
  • Ability to include branded items
  • Mention at registration
Add a donation for Friends Of The Guard Limited

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!