$500 Grand-Slam Sponsorship
Includes your company or group information on a multi color sign (approximately 30” X 48”) on outfield fence, feature on our league website, sign at our hut and a sponsorship plaque.
$250 Home-Run Sponsorship
Includes your company or group information on a single color sign (approximately 8” X 11”) on home field, feature on our league website, sign at our hut and a sponsorship plaque.
$250 Grand-Slam Sponsorship Renewal
Includes continuation of your existing sign for another season and a sponsorship plaque.
$125 Home-Run Sponsorship Renewal
Includes continuation of your existing sign for another season and a sponsorship plaque.
$50+ No Hitter Sponsorship
Includes your company name or group information on a board at the hut.
TEAM SPONSORSHIP
Includes your company name on team jerseys
Teams are assigned on first come basis with priority for Grand Slam sponsors to select preferred teams
Don’t miss out on your preferred team - sign up now!
TEAM SPONSORSHIP
Includes your company name on team jerseys
Teams are assigned on first come basis with priority for Grand Slam sponsors to select preferred teams
Don’t miss out on your preferred team - sign up now!
Team Sponsorship - Team Jersey
Receive a custom jersey with your logo and company name
(ONLY AVAILABLE FOR TEAM SPONSORS)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing