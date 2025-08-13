Sponsorship

$500 Grand-Slam Sponsorship
$500

$500 Grand-Slam Sponsorship 

Includes your company or group information on a multi color sign (approximately 30” X 48”)  on outfield fence, feature on our league website, sign at our hut and a sponsorship plaque.  

$250 Home-Run Sponsorship
$250

$250 Home-Run Sponsorship 

Includes your company or group information on a single color sign (approximately 8” X 11”) on  home field, feature on our league website, sign at our hut and a sponsorship plaque. 

$250 Grand-Slam Sponsorship Renewal
$250

$250 Grand-Slam Sponsorship Renewal  

Includes continuation of your existing sign for another season and a sponsorship plaque. 

$125 Home-Run Sponsorship Renewal
$125

$125 Home-Run Sponsorship Renewal

Includes continuation of your existing sign for another season and a sponsorship plaque.

$50+ No Hitter Sponsorship
$50

$50+ No Hitter Sponsorship 

Includes your company name or group information on a board at the hut.  

Grand Slam League Sponsors TEAM SPONSOR
$150

TEAM SPONSORSHIP

Includes your company name on team jerseys

Teams are assigned on first come basis with priority for Grand Slam sponsors to select preferred teams

Don’t miss out on your preferred team - sign up now!


Non Grand Slam and Non League Sponsors TEAM SPONSOR
$300

TEAM SPONSORSHIP

Includes your company name on team jerseys

Teams are assigned on first come basis with priority for Grand Slam sponsors to select preferred teams

Don’t miss out on your preferred team - sign up now!

Team Sponsorship - team jersey
$25

Team Sponsorship - Team Jersey

Receive a custom jersey with your logo and company name

(ONLY AVAILABLE FOR TEAM SPONSORS)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing