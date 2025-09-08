Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Combination of Hauntings and Christmas
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Large Logo on event Banner.
Logo on Facebook Banner for 2025.
$200 Savings.
Combination of Hauntings and Christmas
Hauntings
Christmas
Combination of Hauntings and Christmas
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus
Small Logo on event Banner
$50 Savings
Combination of Hauntings and Christmas
Hauntings
Christmas
Bonus:
Name on event Banner.
$20 Savings
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!