Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

Hosted by

Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

About this event

Sponsorship

401 Morgan Ave NE

Harriman, TN 37748, USA

Platinum
$1,000

Combination of Hauntings and Christmas

Hauntings

  • Large Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) t-shirt and (4) event tickets

Christmas

  • 11"x4.25" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (4) event tickets and 2026 Calendar

Bonus


Large Logo on event Banner.

Logo on Facebook Banner for 2025.

$200 Savings.

Gold
$500

Combination of Hauntings and Christmas

Hauntings

  • Medium Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized post on our
  • Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) t-shirt and (3) event tickets

Christmas

  • 5.5"x4.25" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (3) event tickets and 2026 Calendar
Silver
$250

Combination of Hauntings and Christmas

Hauntings

  • Small Logo on Apparel and
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) t-shirt and (2) event tickets

Christmas

  • Small Space in Calendar
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (2) event tickets and 2026 Calendar

Bonus


Small Logo on event Banner

$50 Savings

Bronze
$100

Combination of Hauntings and Christmas

Hauntings

  • Name on Apparel
  • Group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive choice of event ticket or t-shirt

Christmas

  • Name, Address and phone # in Calendar
  • (1) group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive choice of event ticket or ornament
  • Receive 2026 Calendar.

Bonus:

Name on event Banner.

$20 Savings

Hauntings Name Only
$50
  • Name on Apparel
  • Group post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive choice of event ticket or t-shirt
Hauntings Small
$150
  • Small Logo on Apparel and
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) t-shirt and (2) event tickets
Hauntings Medium
$300
  • Medium Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized post on our
  • Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) t-shirt and (3) event tickets
Hauntings Large
$600
  • Large Logo on Apparel
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (2) t-shirt and (4) event tickets
Christmas Name, Address, Phone #
$70
Christmas Small
$150
  • 5.5"x2.2" Space in Calendar
  • (1) post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (2) event tickets and 2026 Calandar.
Christmas Medium
$300
  • 5.5"x4.25" Space in Calendar
  • (1) Personalized post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (3) event tickets and 2026 Calendar
Christmas Large
$600
  • 11"x4.25" Space in Calandar
  • (1) Personalized video post on our Facebook page.
  • Receive (1) ornament, (4) event tickets and 2026 Calendar
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