Sponsorship - 3rd Annual OSDCT Vet-Fest 4 OCT 2025

HUEY SPONSOR - $500 -
Website Sponsorship Recognition, Social Media Announcement, Recognition at Event, and Logo on Event Flyers, Swag Distribution, Vendor spot at Event
KIOWA WARRIOR SPONSOR
$1,000
BLACKHAWK SPONSOR
$1,500
APACHE SPONSOR
$2,000
CHINOOK SPONSOR
$3,000
