An Evening In Paris Gift Auction Sponsorship April 24th

Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River

Diamond Level item
Diamond Level
$5,000
  • Display Table Night of Event
  • 4 Event Tickets
  • TBD
  • Social Media Promotion Weekly Leading up to Event
  • Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
  • Backdrop- Prominent Placement
  • Full Page Ad (Color, choice of position)
Platinum Level Sponsor item
Platinum Level Sponsor
$2,500
  • 1 Poster with Logo/ Advertisement around event 
  • 2 Event Tickets
  • Social Media Promo
  • Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
  • Back Drop
  • Full Page Ad (2 color/BW) First come first Serve
Gold Level Sponsor item
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
  • Back drop 
  • Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
  • Social Media promo
  • *Sponsor of Golden Ticket Game (Logo on Tickets) 
  • Full Page Ad in Journal (B/W)
Silver Level Sponsor item
Silver Level Sponsor
$500
  • *Exclusive Game Sponsor- Name on/near game 
  • Social Media promo
  • ½ page Ad in Journal (B/W)
Bronze Level Sponsor item
Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
  • *Exclusive-Sponsor a Table (Table Tents)
  • Social Media promo
  • ¼ page logo in Ad Journal (B/W)

