SJGS PTA
An Evening In Paris Gift Auction Sponsorship April 24th
Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River
Diamond Level
$5,000
Display Table Night of Event
4 Event Tickets
TBD
Social Media Promotion Weekly Leading up to Event
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Backdrop- Prominent Placement
Full Page Ad (Color, choice of position)
Display Table Night of Event
4 Event Tickets
TBD
Social Media Promotion Weekly Leading up to Event
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Backdrop- Prominent Placement
Full Page Ad (Color, choice of position)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Level Sponsor
$2,500
1 Poster with Logo/ Advertisement around event
2 Event Tickets
Social Media Promo
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Back Drop
Full Page Ad (2 color/BW) First come first Serve
1 Poster with Logo/ Advertisement around event
2 Event Tickets
Social Media Promo
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Back Drop
Full Page Ad (2 color/BW) First come first Serve
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
Back drop
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Social Media promo
*Sponsor of Golden Ticket Game (Logo on Tickets)
Full Page Ad in Journal (B/W)
Back drop
Swag Bag (opportunity to include an item)
Social Media promo
*Sponsor of Golden Ticket Game (Logo on Tickets)
Full Page Ad in Journal (B/W)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silver Level Sponsor
$500
*Exclusive Game Sponsor- Name on/near game
Social Media promo
½ page Ad in Journal (B/W)
*Exclusive Game Sponsor- Name on/near game
Social Media promo
½ page Ad in Journal (B/W)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
*Exclusive-Sponsor a Table (Table Tents)
Social Media promo
¼ page logo in Ad Journal (B/W)
*Exclusive-Sponsor a Table (Table Tents)
Social Media promo
¼ page logo in Ad Journal (B/W)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout