QUAIL VALLEY ELEMENTARY PTO
Sponsorship
Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
Spotlight in Principal Newsletter 2x per semester
Social media spotlight in Fall and Spring semester
Invitation to have table at school and PTO events
Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
Framed recognition of support for your business
2 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Spotlight in Principal Newsletter 1x per semester
Social media spotlight in Fall and Spring semester
Invitation to have table at 2 school and PTO events
Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
Framed recognition of support for your business
1 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Silver Sponsor
$500
Social media spotlight
Invitation to have table at 1 school and PTO events
Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
Framed recognition of support for your business
1 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Social media spotlight
Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
Framed recognition of support for your business
1 week marque recognition
