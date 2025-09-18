Sponsorship

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
  • Spotlight in Principal Newsletter 2x per semester
  • Social media spotlight in Fall and Spring semester
  • Invitation to have table at school and PTO events
  • Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
  • Framed recognition of support for your business
  • 2 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Spotlight in Principal Newsletter 1x per semester
  • Social media spotlight in Fall and Spring semester
  • Invitation to have table at 2 school and PTO events
  • Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
  • Framed recognition of support for your business
  • 1 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Social media spotlight
  • Invitation to have table at 1 school and PTO events
  • Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
  • Framed recognition of support for your business
  • 1 week marque recognition in fall and spring
Bronze Sponsor
$250
  • Social media spotlight
  • Yard Sign in drop off/pick up line
  • Framed recognition of support for your business
  • 1 week marque recognition
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing