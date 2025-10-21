Comets Youth Football & Cheer

Comets Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

Sponsorship

Kickoff Package
$250

This package includes:

-Name/Logo on a Multi-Sponsor Banner

-Business announced at all Home games

Field Goal Package
$500

This package includes:

-Name/Logo on a Small Banner (2ft. x 3ft.)

-Business announced at all Home games

-Name/Logo on Website and Facebook Page



Touchdown Package
$750

This package includes:

-Name/Logo on Medium Banner (2.5ft. x 5ft.)

-Business announced at all Home games

-Name/Logo on Website and Facebook Page

-"Friends of Comet" Football helmet to display at your place of employment




VIP Package
$1,000

This package includes:

-Name/Logo on Large Banner (3ft. x 8ft.)

-Business announced at all Home games

-Name/Logo on Website and Facebook Page

-"Friends of Comet" Football helmet to display at your place of employment


