Corporate Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsors are recognized on marketing materials, playbills, and the HIS Dance website, and receive tickets to upcoming performances.
PRESENTING SPONSOR — $5,000+
· Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the covers of the March and May playbills
· Featured on all marketing materials and social media
· Link to your company website on the HIS Dance website
· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills
· Verbal acknowledgment at both performances
· 10 tickets to both March and May performances
· Invitation to attend the Community Night event
RAISE THE BARRE — $2,500+
· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link
· Recognition on all marketing materials and social media
· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills
· Verbal acknowledgment at performances
· 8 tickets to both March and May performances
· Invitation to attend the Community Night event
· Full-page color ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H) — two available
GRAND PLIÉ — $1,000+
· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link
· Recognition on all marketing materials and social media
· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills
· Verbal acknowledgment at performances
· 6 tickets to both March and May performances
· Invitation to attend the Community Night event
· Full-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H)
PLIÉ — $500+
· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link
· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills
· Verbal acknowledgment at performances
· 4 tickets to the March Ensemble performance
· Invitation to attend the Community Night event
· Half-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 3.75” H)
RELEVÉ — $250+
· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link
· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills
· 2 tickets to the March Ensemble performance
· Third-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 2.5” H)
ADVERTISER (Playbill Only)
Promote your business or celebrate a dancer by purchasing ad space in our playbill.
·
Half-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 3.75” H): $200
· Third-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 2.5” H): $100
To Participate
Sponsorship questions: [email protected]
Send ads/logos to: [email protected]
Artwork specs: High‑resolution PNG or vector (SVG/EPS) preferred. Please include website URL for recognition link.
*PLEASE NOTE: “Zeffy keeps its platform free by inviting an optional tip at checkout. 100% of your donation still goes to HIS Dance Academy. To change the tip, select ‘Other’ and enter any amount (including $0). Thank you for supporting our ministry!”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!