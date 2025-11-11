Corporate Sponsorship

Sponsors are recognized on marketing materials, playbills, and the HIS Dance website, and receive tickets to upcoming performances.

PRESENTING SPONSOR — $5,000+

· Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the covers of the March and May playbills

· Featured on all marketing materials and social media

· Link to your company website on the HIS Dance website

· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

· Verbal acknowledgment at both performances

· 10 tickets to both March and May performances

· Invitation to attend the Community Night event

RAISE THE BARRE — $2,500+

· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

· Recognition on all marketing materials and social media

· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

· Verbal acknowledgment at performances

· 8 tickets to both March and May performances

· Invitation to attend the Community Night event

· Full-page color ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H) — two available

GRAND PLIÉ — $1,000+

· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

· Recognition on all marketing materials and social media

· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

· Verbal acknowledgment at performances

· 6 tickets to both March and May performances

· Invitation to attend the Community Night event

· Full-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H)

PLIÉ — $500+

· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

· Verbal acknowledgment at performances

· 4 tickets to the March Ensemble performance

· Invitation to attend the Community Night event

· Half-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 3.75” H)

RELEVÉ — $250+

· Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

· Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

· 2 tickets to the March Ensemble performance

· Third-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 2.5” H)

ADVERTISER (Playbill Only)

Promote your business or celebrate a dancer by purchasing ad space in our playbill.

·

Half-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 3.75” H): $200

· Third-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 2.5” H): $100

To Participate

Sponsorship questions: [email protected]

Send ads/logos to: [email protected]

Artwork specs: High‑resolution PNG or vector (SVG/EPS) preferred. Please include website URL for recognition link.





*PLEASE NOTE: “Zeffy keeps its platform free by inviting an optional tip at checkout. 100% of your donation still goes to HIS Dance Academy. To change the tip, select ‘Other’ and enter any amount (including $0). Thank you for supporting our ministry!”











