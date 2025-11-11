HIS Dance Academy

Corporate Sponsorship

2715 29th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512, USA

Sponsorship Levels Begin at:
$250

Sponsors are recognized on marketing materials, playbills, and the HIS Dance website, and receive tickets to upcoming performances.

 

PRESENTING SPONSOR — $5,000+

·       Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the covers of the March and May playbills

·       Featured on all marketing materials and social media

·       Link to your company website on the HIS Dance website

·       Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

·       Verbal acknowledgment at both performances

·       10 tickets to both March and May performances

·       Invitation to attend the Community Night event

 

 RAISE THE BARRE — $2,500+

·       Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

·       Recognition on all marketing materials and social media

·       Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

·       Verbal acknowledgment at performances

·       8 tickets to both March and May performances

·       Invitation to attend the Community Night event

·       Full-page color ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H) — two available

 

GRAND PLIÉ — $1,000+

·       Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

·       Recognition on all marketing materials and social media

·       Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

·       Verbal acknowledgment at performances

·       6 tickets to both March and May performances

·       Invitation to attend the Community Night event

·       Full-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 7.5” H)

 

 PLIÉ — $500+

·       Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

·       Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

·       Verbal acknowledgment at performances

·       4 tickets to the March Ensemble performance

·       Invitation to attend the Community Night event

·       Half-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 3.75” H)

 

RELEVÉ — $250+

·       Featured on the HIS Dance website with company link

·       Listing on the recognition page of both playbills

·       2 tickets to the March Ensemble performance

·       Third-page black & white ad in the playbill (4.75” W × 2.5” H)

 

ADVERTISER (Playbill Only)

Promote your business or celebrate a dancer by purchasing ad space in our playbill.

·

Half-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 3.75” H): $200

·       Third-page black & white ad (4.75” W × 2.5” H): $100

 

 To Participate

Sponsorship questions: [email protected]

Send ads/logos to: [email protected]

Artwork specs: High‑resolution PNG or vector (SVG/EPS) preferred. Please include website URL for recognition link.


*PLEASE NOTE: “Zeffy keeps its platform free by inviting an optional tip at checkout. 100% of your donation still goes to HIS Dance Academy. To change the tip, select ‘Other’ and enter any amount (including $0). Thank you for supporting our ministry!”




 

