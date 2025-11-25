Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
Logo displayed on the Corporate Sponsors page of our website and on a dedicated sponsors page in our monthly newsletter.
Special shoutout on social media (Sponsor to give 2-3 sentences to promote their business).
Logo displayed on the Corporate Sponsors page of our website and on a dedicated sponsors page in our monthly newsletter.
Sponsor logo displayed onsite during monthly get togethers.
Special shoutout on social media (Sponsor to give 2-3 sentences to promote their business).
Logo displayed on the Corporate Sponsors page of our website and on a dedicated sponsors page in our monthly newsletter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!