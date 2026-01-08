Kids Chance Of California Inc

Kids Chance Of California Inc

About this event

Sponsorship

Elite Sponsor
$50,000

Starting at $50,000 per year

  • Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials  - Top Logo Placement
  • Visibility on KCCA website - Logo on Home Page
  • Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Top Logo Placement
  • Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 20 seats
  • Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event
  • Company designee invited to serve on the Advisory Council (subject to board approval)- Two (2) Advisory Council Seats
  • Company designee invited to serve on Scholarship Review Committee
  • Scholarship naming rights
  • KCCA presentation at your company event
  • Exclusive rights to customize your own Elite package!


Diamond Sponsor
$20,000

Starting at $20,000 per year

  • Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials  - Logo Prominently Placed
  • Visibility on KCCA website - Logo on Home Page
  • Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Logo Prominently Placed
  • Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 12 seats
  • Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event
  • Company designee invited to serve on the Advisory Council (subject to board approval)
  • Company designee invited to serve on Scholarship Review Committee
  • Scholarship naming rights
  • KCCA presentation at your company event
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Starting at $10,000 per year

  • Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials  - Logo Prominently Placed
  • Visibility on KCCA website - Logo on Home Page
  • Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Logo Prominently Placed
  • Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 10 seats
  • Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event
  • Company designee invited to serve on the Advisory Council (subject to board approval)
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Starting at $5,000 per year

  • Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials  - Company Name Listed
  • Visibility on KCCA website - Company Name Listed
  • Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Company Name Listed
  • Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 8 seats
  • Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Starting at $2,500 per year

  • Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials  - Company Name Listed
  • Visibility on KCCA website - Company Name Listed
  • Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Company Name Listed
  • Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 6 seats
  • Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!