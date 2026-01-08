Sponsorship

Starting at $50,000 per year

Four quarters of recognition on all KCCA promotional materials - Top Logo Placement

Visibility on KCCA website - Logo on Home Page

Acknowledgment at industry conferences and events across the state - Top Logo Placement

Seats at exclusive Sponsor Recognition Event with student panel - 20 seats

Recognition plaque presented at Sponsor Recognition Event

Company designee invited to serve on the Advisory Council (subject to board approval)- Two (2) Advisory Council Seats

Company designee invited to serve on Scholarship Review Committee

Scholarship naming rights

KCCA presentation at your company event