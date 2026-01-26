Sponsorship

About this event
Premium visibility; premier exhibit space; logo on all conference materials; verbal recognition at keynote; highlighted promotions; fifteen minute presentation
before keynote speaker.
Prominent on‐site signage; logo on
conference bag; recognition at opening session; exhibit booth; ten minute presentation before plenary speaker.
Logo on website and program; exhibit booth; social media promotion; priority exhibit placement; five minute presentation before plenary speaker.
Program and website recognition; standard exhibit space; social media mention; five minute presentation before plenary
speaker.
Name listed on sponsor page (website and program).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).
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