Conference of Interpreter Trainers

Hosted by

Conference of Interpreter Trainers

About this event

Sponsorship

2600 Louisiana Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$25,000

Premium visibility; premier exhibit space; logo on all conference materials; verbal recognition at keynote; highlighted promotions; fifteen minute presentation

before keynote speaker.

Platinum item
Platinum
$15,000

Prominent on‐site signage; logo on

conference bag; recognition at opening session; exhibit booth; ten minute presentation before plenary speaker.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Logo on website and program; exhibit booth; social media promotion; priority exhibit placement; five minute presentation before plenary speaker.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Program and website recognition; standard exhibit space; social media mention; five minute presentation before plenary

speaker.

Supporter item
Supporter
$1,000

Name listed on sponsor page (website and program).

Keynote Speaker item
Keynote Speaker
$6,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

Plenary Speaker ($6,000 each) item
Plenary Speaker ($6,000 each)
$6,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

Endnote Speaker item
Endnote Speaker
$6,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

Opening Reception item
Opening Reception
$10,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

Conference Interpreters item
Conference Interpreters
$25,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

LCD Projector Rentals item
LCD Projector Rentals
$15,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

Backdrop Rentals item
Backdrop Rentals
$10,000

Spotlight sponsors receive tailored acknowledgments (e.g., verbal recognition, on‐screen or stage signage, and program highlights aligned to the sponsored element).

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