Hosted by

Asian Real Estate Association Of America-dallas Fort Worth

About this event

AREAA DFW 2026 Sponsorships

Pearl Sponsorship
$5,000

You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)

Jade
$8,000

You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)

Diamond
$10,000

You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)

Event
$1,000

You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!