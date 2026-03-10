AREAA DFW 2026 Sponsorships

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You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)
You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)
You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)
You are not required to leave Zeffy a donation at checkout.
To avoid adding a contribution, please select “Other” and enter “$0” in the contribution box.
(Any optional contribution goes to Zeffy, not to AREAA.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!