American Youth Officials Inc

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American Youth Officials Inc
Sales closed

Sponsorship

177-01 Baisley Blvd

Jamaica, NY 11434, USA

Add a donation for American Youth Officials Inc

$

Hall of Fame Sponsor item
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Logo on all printed promo materials

Logo on sideline banners

Logo on Event Water Bottle

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Mention on social media X times

Mention on social media X times

Social media thank-you shout-out

Design cross promotional social media sponsor post

Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime

Shout-out during 3 games at event halftime

Shout-out during all games and awards ceremony

Option to sponsor MVP award or event halftime show

Option to sponsor water/snack tent or game ball

Option to sponsor officials

End Zone Sponsor item
End Zone Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Logo on all printed promo materials

Logo on sideline banners

Logo on Event Water Bottle

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Mention on social media X times

Mention on social media X times

Social media thank-you shout-out

Design cross promotional social media sponsor post

Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime

Shout-out during 3 games at event halftime

Touchdown Sponsor item
Touchdown Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Logo on all printed promo materials

Logo on sideline banners

Logo on Event Water Bottle

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Mention on social media X times

Mention on social media X times

Social media thank-you shout-out

Design cross promotional social media sponsor post

Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime

First Down Sponsor item
First Down Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Logo on all printed promo materials

Logo on sideline banners

Logo on Event Water Bottle

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Mention on social media X times

Mention on social media X times

Social media thank-you shout-out

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$500

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Logo on all printed promo materials

Logo on sideline banners

Logo on Event Water Bottle

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Mention on social media X times

The 12th Man Sponsor item
The 12th Man Sponsor
$250

Logo on event banners, and flyers

Marketing Material in SWAG Bag

Name listed in event program

Name listed on sponsor thank-you board

Featured on AYO website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!