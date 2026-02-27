Sponsorship

Hosted by
$
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Logo on all printed promo materials
Logo on sideline banners
Logo on Event Water Bottle
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Mention on social media X times
Mention on social media X times
Social media thank-you shout-out
Design cross promotional social media sponsor post
Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime
Shout-out during 3 games at event halftime
Shout-out during all games and awards ceremony
Option to sponsor MVP award or event halftime show
Option to sponsor water/snack tent or game ball
Option to sponsor officials
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Logo on all printed promo materials
Logo on sideline banners
Logo on Event Water Bottle
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Mention on social media X times
Mention on social media X times
Social media thank-you shout-out
Design cross promotional social media sponsor post
Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime
Shout-out during 3 games at event halftime
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Logo on all printed promo materials
Logo on sideline banners
Logo on Event Water Bottle
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Mention on social media X times
Mention on social media X times
Social media thank-you shout-out
Design cross promotional social media sponsor post
Shout-out during 1 game at event halftime
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Logo on all printed promo materials
Logo on sideline banners
Logo on Event Water Bottle
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Mention on social media X times
Mention on social media X times
Social media thank-you shout-out
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Logo on all printed promo materials
Logo on sideline banners
Logo on Event Water Bottle
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Mention on social media X times
Logo on event banners, and flyers
Marketing Material in SWAG Bag
Name listed in event program
Name listed on sponsor thank-you board
Featured on AYO website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!