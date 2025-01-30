Royal T Foundation Sponsorships

• Recognition: Your company logo will be featured on our event website and mentioned in social media posts.
• Acknowledgment: A mention of your company during the event's opening and closing ceremonies.
• Visibility: Your company name and logo will be displayed on event signage and promotional materials.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
• All benefits of the Bronze Sponsorship, plus:
• Extended Visibility: Your company logo will be prominently displayed on our event website and featured in press releases.
• Exclusive Social Media Promotion: Dedicated social media posts highlighting your company's support for the event.
• Complimentary Tickets: Receive a limited number of complimentary tickets to the event for your employees or guests.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
• All benefits of the Silver Sponsorship, plus:
• Premier Recognition: Your company will be recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all event communications, including press releases, media interviews, and promotional materials.
• Exclusive Branding: Opportunity to have a branded booth or exhibit space at the event.
• Speaking Opportunity: A designated representative from your company can address the audience during a dedicated session or panel discussion.
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
• All benefits of the Gold Sponsorship, plus:
• Exclusive Title Sponsorship: Your company will be acknowledged as the official Title Sponsor of the event in all promotional materials, press releases, and media coverage.
• Premier Branding: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including the main stage backdrop, event banners, and signage.
• VIP Experience: Exclusive access to VIP lounges, special seating arrangements, and networking opportunities with prominent individuals attending the event.
