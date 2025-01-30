Royal T Foundation Sponsorships

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

• Recognition: Your company logo will be featured on our event website and mentioned in social media posts. • Acknowledgment: A mention of your company during the event's opening and closing ceremonies. • Visibility: Your company name and logo will be displayed on event signage and promotional materials.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

• All benefits of the Bronze Sponsorship, plus: • Extended Visibility: Your company logo will be prominently displayed on our event website and featured in press releases. • Exclusive Social Media Promotion: Dedicated social media posts highlighting your company's support for the event. • Complimentary Tickets: Receive a limited number of complimentary tickets to the event for your employees or guests.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

• All benefits of the Silver Sponsorship, plus: • Premier Recognition: Your company will be recognized as a Gold Sponsor in all event communications, including press releases, media interviews, and promotional materials. • Exclusive Branding: Opportunity to have a branded booth or exhibit space at the event. • Speaking Opportunity: A designated representative from your company can address the audience during a dedicated session or panel discussion.
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

• All benefits of the Gold Sponsorship, plus: • Exclusive Title Sponsorship: Your company will be acknowledged as the official Title Sponsor of the event in all promotional materials, press releases, and media coverage. • Premier Branding: Prominent logo placement on all event materials, including the main stage backdrop, event banners, and signage. • VIP Experience: Exclusive access to VIP lounges, special seating arrangements, and networking opportunities with prominent individuals attending the event.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing