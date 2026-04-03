Sponsorship

Dedicated Booth Space

✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite





Digital & Social Media Exposure

✔ Name included in IG announcement post

✔ Name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Name included on ticketing page

✔ Logo featured on a marketing material





Recognition

✔ Verbal shoutout during the event





Additional Benefits

✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter