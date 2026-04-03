Sisterhood Social Co.

Hosted by

Sisterhood Social Co.

About this event

Sponsorship

HEADLINER - 6 Event Package
$3,500

Dedicated Booth Space

✔ 12x12 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite

✔ Prime booth placement for maximum visibility


Social Media Exposure

✔ Name included in IG carousel

✔ Name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Name included on ticketing page

✔ Instagram story spotlight

✔ Dedicated IG Reel highlighting your brand

Recognition

Logo featured on ticketing page + IG carousel

✔ Verbal shoutout during the event

✔ Verbal recognition as a top sponsor at event

✔ Category exclusivity

✔ Website linked on ticketing page


Additional Benefits

✔ Access to event content to use in marketing

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter

✔ Limited spots available

✔ 3 complimentary tickets

4 Event Package
$2,000

Dedicated Booth Space

✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite


Digital & Social Media Exposure

✔ Name included in IG announcement post

✔ Name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Name included on ticketing page

✔ Logo featured on a marketing material


Recognition

✔ Verbal shoutout during the event


Additional Benefits

✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter

2 Event Package
$1,000

Dedicated Booth Space

✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation

✔ Ability to collect emails onsite


Digital & Social Media Exposure

✔ Name included in IG announcement post

✔ Name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Name included on ticketing page

✔ Logo featured on a marketing material


Recognition

✔ Verbal shoutout during the event


Additional Benefits

✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter

1 Event Package
$500

Dedicated Table Space

✔ Gifted items/experience placed out

✔ Ability to promote brand with promotional codes, cards, etc.


Digital & Social Media Exposure

✔ Name included in IG announcement post

✔ Name included in IG thank-you post

✔ Name included on ticketing page


Additional Benefits

✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!