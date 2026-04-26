Havre De Grace Colored School Museum And Cultural Center Inc

Hosted by

Havre De Grace Colored School Museum And Cultural Center Inc

About this event

Sponsor The Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival Fundraiser NLT July 1, 2026

714 Concord St

Havre De Grace, MD 21078, USA

Head of the Class Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Premier VIP Experience (Top Tier) - Note: The 9% (or $224.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • Premier VIP Table (10 guests)
  • Logo featured on commemorative wine glass (exclusive)
  • “Presenting Sponsor” recognition across all event materials
  • Prominent logo placement on main stage banner
  • Featured logo placement on website homepage
  • Verbal recognition throughout the event
Dean’s List Sponsor
$1,500

Premier VIP Experience (High-Level Sponsor)- Note: The 9% (or $134.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • Premier VIP Seats (5 guests)
  • Logo on stage banner (secondary placement)
  • Logo on sponsor page of website
  • Recognition in select promotional materials
Honor Roll Sponsor
$1,000

Standard VIP Experience (Entry Premier Tier) - Note: The 11% (or $109.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • General VIP Seats (5 guests)
  • Name/logo on website sponsor page
  • Recognition during event announcements
Classroom VIP Sponsor
$750

Standard VIP Experience - Note: The 15% (or $54.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • General VIP Seating (4 guests)
  • Name/logo on website sponsor page
Study Hall Sponsor
$500

General Admission  - Note: The 11% (or $82.50) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • General Lawn Seats (6 guests)
  • Name listed in event program
  • Recognition on website sponsor list



Hall Pass Sponsor
$250

General Admission  - Note: The 11% (or $82.50) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • General Lawn Seats (4 guests)
  • Name listed in event program
  • Recognition on website sponsor list
Teacher's Pet Sponsor
$100

Friends of the Festival Recognition - Note: The 15% (or $16.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.

  • Name/logo on website sponsor page



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