Sponsor The Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival Fundraiser NLT July 1, 2026

About this event
Premier VIP Experience (Top Tier) - Note: The 9% (or $224.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
Premier VIP Experience (High-Level Sponsor)- Note: The 9% (or $134.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
Standard VIP Experience (Entry Premier Tier) - Note: The 11% (or $109.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
Standard VIP Experience - Note: The 15% (or $54.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
General Admission - Note: The 11% (or $82.50) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
General Admission - Note: The 11% (or $82.50) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
Friends of the Festival Recognition - Note: The 15% (or $16.95) gratuity is optional. You may adjust or opt out by selecting “Other” and entering “0” or your preferred amount.
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