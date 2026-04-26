ECR Sponsorships

Royal Family Sponsorship

Show your support for East Coast Royals athletes and teams with our Royal Family Sponsorship. This option is perfect for friends, family members, and community supporters who want to be part of our journey.

Sponsors will receive a dedicated social media shoutout recognizing their support of an individual athlete and/or team, helping us celebrate the people who make our program stronger. Your contribution directly supports our athletes and helps us continue to build confidence, teamwork, and excellence both on and off the mat.





Social media shoutout on ECR platforms (Facebook & Instagram)



