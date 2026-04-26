east coast royals

Hosted by

east coast royals

About this event

ECR Sponsorships

Royal Family
$100

Royal Family Sponsorship
Show your support for East Coast Royals athletes and teams with our Royal Family Sponsorship. This option is perfect for friends, family members, and community supporters who want to be part of our journey.

Sponsors will receive a dedicated social media shoutout recognizing their support of an individual athlete and/or team, helping us celebrate the people who make our program stronger. Your contribution directly supports our athletes and helps us continue to build confidence, teamwork, and excellence both on and off the mat.


  • Social media shoutout on ECR platforms (Facebook & Instagram)


Purple Sponsorship
$250

Purple business sponsorship level recognition on:

    • ECR Website
    • ECR Social Media Pages (Facebook and Instagram)
    • ECR practice t-shirts
Black Sponsorship
$500

Black business sponsorship level recognition on:

    • ECR Website
    • ECR Social Media Pages (Facebook and Instagram)
    • ECR practice t-shirts
    • Logo on ECR team banner
Diamond Sponsorship
$750

Diamond business sponsorship level recognition on:

    • ECR Website
    • ECR Social Media Pages (Facebook and Instagram)
    • ECR practice t-shirts
    • Logo on ECR team banner
    • Business logo added to team practice item for all athletes 
      • i.e. sneaker bag or water bottle
Add a donation for east coast royals

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!