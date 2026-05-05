Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

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Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

About this event

2026-2027 Sponsorship

MVP item
MVP
$2,000

Billboard Spots Available: 9 & 10


3 Year Minimum Commitment.

  • 8x8 Outfield Sign facing both Cullen/Hughes Ranch Road Intersection and the softball field stands
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
  • 2 season tickets to home games
  • Hole sponsor at annual golf tournament
2026-2027 MVP RENEWAL item
2026-2027 MVP RENEWAL
$2,000

Only choose the MVP Renewal selection if you are one of the following businesses: Jeremy Hooter State Farm, Lawn Doctor, Mathnasium, Insurepointe of Texas, Inc, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Southfork Dealership, and Raising Cane's.

  • 3 Year Minimum Commitment
  • 8x8 Outfield Sign facing both Cullen/Hughes Ranch Road Intersection and the softball field stands
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
  • 2 season tickets to home games
  • Hole sponsor at annual golf tournament
Grand Slam
$1,000
  • 6x8 banner hung by the entrance of the ball park
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game


Home Run
$500
  • 4x8 banner hung by the entrance of the ball park
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
Triple
$350
  • 18"x24" banner hung on fence by the bleachers
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
Double
$200
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
Single
$100
  • Sponsor Plaque
  • Advertisement on Dawson website
  • Thank you on social media
  • Announced at all varsity home games
  • Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
Add a donation for Dawson High School Softball Booster Club

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