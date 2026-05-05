2026-2027 Sponsorship

Only choose the MVP Renewal selection if you are one of the following businesses: Jeremy Hooter State Farm, Lawn Doctor, Mathnasium, Insurepointe of Texas, Inc, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Southfork Dealership, and Raising Cane's.

3 Year Minimum Commitment

8x8 Outfield Sign facing both Cullen/Hughes Ranch Road Intersection and the softball field stands

Sponsor Plaque

Advertisement on Dawson website

Thank you on social media

Announced at all varsity home games

Sponsor Day during regular season, district game

2 season tickets to home games

Hole sponsor at annual golf tournament