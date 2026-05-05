2026-2027 Sponsorship

Only choose the MVP Renewal selection if you are one of the following businesses: Jeremy Hooter State Farm, Lawn Doctor, Mathnasium, Insurepointe of Texas, Inc, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Southfork Dealership, and Raising Cane's.
- 3 Year Minimum Commitment
- 8x8 Outfield Sign facing both Cullen/Hughes Ranch Road Intersection and the softball field stands
- Sponsor Plaque
- Advertisement on Dawson website
- Thank you on social media
- Announced at all varsity home games
- Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
- 2 season tickets to home games
- Hole sponsor at annual golf tournament
Only choose the MVP Renewal selection if you are one of the following businesses: Jeremy Hooter State Farm, Lawn Doctor, Mathnasium, Insurepointe of Texas, Inc, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Southfork Dealership, and Raising Cane's.
- 3 Year Minimum Commitment
- 8x8 Outfield Sign facing both Cullen/Hughes Ranch Road Intersection and the softball field stands
- Sponsor Plaque
- Advertisement on Dawson website
- Thank you on social media
- Announced at all varsity home games
- Sponsor Day during regular season, district game
- 2 season tickets to home games
- Hole sponsor at annual golf tournament