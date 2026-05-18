Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

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Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

About this event

Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship level includes advertisement at all games, individual sponsor banner to be displayed at all home games, and recognition on the organization website.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship level includes advertisement at all games, logo on the 2026 joint sponsorship banner to be displayed at all home games, and recognition on the organization website.

Sponsor a Player
$250

Sponsor a football player or cheerleader for the 2026 season.

General Donor
Pay what you can

Donation of any amount to support our program for the 2026 season.

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