About this event
Sponsorship level includes advertisement at all games, individual sponsor banner to be displayed at all home games, and recognition on the organization website.
Sponsorship level includes advertisement at all games, logo on the 2026 joint sponsorship banner to be displayed at all home games, and recognition on the organization website.
Sponsor a football player or cheerleader for the 2026 season.
Donation of any amount to support our program for the 2026 season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!