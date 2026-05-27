House of Devi

Hosted by

House of Devi

About this event

Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$8,000
  • “House of Devi Art Gallery X [Brand]”
  • Recognition at every House of Devi Event for the
    calendar year
  • Exclusive top-tier branding across all gallery
    signage
  • Logo on entrance installation + feature wall
  • Opportunity to brand a signature gallery section
  • Speaking opportunity at gallery opening / VIP
    preview
  • Premium social media feature (pre + post)
  • Press / marketing inclusion
  • VIP access + curated guest experience for 2
  • Category exclusivity (no competing sponsor)
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
  • Directly powers the gallery experience
  • Recognition at every House of Devi Event for
    the calendar year
  • Major sponsor recognition in gallery
  • Logo on signage and gallery materials
  • Naming opportunity for a key component:
    • Wall Space Sponsor
    • Installation Sponsor
    • Gallery Signage Sponsor
  • Social media recognition
  • VIP access for 2
Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Support visibility and community impact at the Gallery at POST HTX Diwali & the Big Devi Energy Conference.

  • Logo on shared sponsor signage
  • Name listed on gallery materials
  • Inclusion in sponsor thank-you posts
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

•Supports one House of Devi event of your choice

•Logo on shared event sponsor signage

•Logo or business name in digital event materials

•Inclusion in sponsor thank-you recognition

•Shared social media acknowledgment

•Opportunity to include company items in attendee swag

Community Sponsor
$500

Be part of the beginning at one (1) House of Devi event. You choose!

  • Name listed on community sponsor board
  • Inclusion in digital thank-you recognition
  • Shared social media acknowledgment
  • Opportunity to include company items in swag bag
Add a donation for House of Devi

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