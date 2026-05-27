Sponsorship

About this event
Support visibility and community impact at the Gallery at POST HTX Diwali & the Big Devi Energy Conference.
•Supports one House of Devi event of your choice
•Logo on shared event sponsor signage
•Logo or business name in digital event materials
•Inclusion in sponsor thank-you recognition
•Shared social media acknowledgment
•Opportunity to include company items in attendee swag
Be part of the beginning at one (1) House of Devi event. You choose!
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