Sponsorship All Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt Spring City

549 Front St

Spring City, TN 37381, USA

Photo Experience with the Easter Bunny
$500

Capturing Smiles & Special Moments.”

• “Photo Experience Presented by [Your Business Name]” recognition
• Logo signage at photo backdrop
• Dedicated social media spotlight

Food Tent Sponsor
$500

“Fueling the Fun.”

• “Food Tent Sponsored by [Your Business Name]” signage
• Logo featured on menu signage
• Social media recognition
• Option to engage by serving or greeting families

Kids Activity Zone Sponsor
$400

“Creating Joy Through Play.”

• “Kids Activity Zone Presented by [Your Business Name]” recognition
• Logo signage at activity area
• Social media feature

Beeping Hunt Sponsor
$250

 “Guiding Every Child to Success.”

• Signage at designated hunt area
• Social media acknowledgment

Magnetic Hunt Sponsor
$250

“Accessibility in Action.”

• Signage at designated hunt area
• Social media acknowledgment



Quiet Hunt Sponsor
$250

"A Space for Every Child.”

• Signage at designated hunt area
• Social media acknowledgment

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!