Performance Donations, Sponsorship & Advertisements

About this shop
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Summer Intensive Theatre Camps
July 17&18, July 24&25, July 31&Aug 1
NAMED SPONSOR IN ALL SHOWS, CONCERTS, WEB, SOCIAL + PRESS, PLUS SILVER LEVEL BENEFITS
Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Logo on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List Pre-Show Digital Slides Social Promotion
Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List
Small Ad in One Acts, Spring + Summer Shows Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List
Small Ad in Choir + Orchestra Program Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!