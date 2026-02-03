The Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts

Offered by

The Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts

About this shop

Performance Donations, Sponsorship & Advertisements

Into The Woods Jr Performance item
Into The Woods Jr Performance
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Summer Intensive Theatre Camps

July 17&18, July 24&25, July 31&Aug 1

0
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

NAMED SPONSOR IN ALL SHOWS, CONCERTS, WEB, SOCIAL + PRESS, PLUS SILVER LEVEL BENEFITS

0
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Logo on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List Pre-Show Digital Slides Social Promotion

0
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Full Page Ad Choir + Orchestra Programs Full Page Ad Theater Programs All Year Apparel + SWAG Kit Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

0
Family & Friends of Theatre item
Family & Friends of Theatre
$100

Small Ad in One Acts, Spring + Summer Shows Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

0
Family & Friends of Concert item
Family & Friends of Concert
$100

Small Ad in Choir + Orchestra Program Name on Website Added to Prayer + Thanksgiving List

0
Add a donation for The Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts

$

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