Commercial & Affiliate Partners

About the memberships
Valid until May 11, 2027
Company Name, logo and link to your company website on the League's website
Logo included in the newsletter
Invitation to the League's dinner meetings
Opportunities to engage with and network with League members
1 complimentary registration to all League dinners
1 dinner meeting - opportunity to give a 5 minute presentation about your company and/or set up a table with marketing materials. 1 additional dinner registration included
Included in email mailing list
Valid until May 11, 2027
Company Name, logo , contact information, and link to your company website on the League's website
Logo included in the newsletter
Invitation to the League's dinner meetings
Opportunities to engage with and network with League members
1 dinner meeting - opportunity to give a 5 minute presentation about your company and/or set up a table with marketing materials. 2 dinner registrations included
Included in email mailing list
Valid until May 11, 2027
Company Name, contact information, and link to your company website on the League's website
Invitation to the League's dinner meetings
Opportunities to engage with and network with League members
Included in email mailing list
$
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