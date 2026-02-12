Delaware League Of Local Governments

Offered by

Delaware League Of Local Governments

About the memberships

Commercial & Affiliate Partners

The First State
$5,000

Valid until May 11, 2027

Company Name, logo and link to your company website on the League's website

Logo included in the newsletter

Invitation to the League's dinner meetings

Opportunities to engage with and network with League members

1 complimentary registration to all League dinners

1 dinner meeting - opportunity to give a 5 minute presentation about your company and/or set up a table with marketing materials. 1 additional dinner registration included

Included in email mailing list

The Diamond State
$3,000

Valid until May 11, 2027

Company Name, logo , contact information, and link to your company website on the League's website

Logo included in the newsletter

Invitation to the League's dinner meetings

Opportunities to engage with and network with League members

1 dinner meeting - opportunity to give a 5 minute presentation about your company and/or set up a table with marketing materials. 2 dinner registrations included

Included in email mailing list

The Blue Hen State
$700

Valid until May 11, 2027

Company Name, contact information, and link to your company website on the League's website

Invitation to the League's dinner meetings

Opportunities to engage with and network with League members

Included in email mailing list

Add a donation for Delaware League Of Local Governments

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