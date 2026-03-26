JLBCS Tiered Sponsorship Commitment — 2026–2027 League Year

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Your partnership equips 25 students with the tools they need to learn.
Your partnership provides school supplies for over 35 students.
Your partnership equips 50 students with essential school supplies.
Your partnership provides school supplies for 125 students heading back to school.
Your partnership equips 250 students with the supplies they need to succeed.
Your partnership provides school supplies for 500 students across Bryan-College Station.
Select this option to record a donation of goods or services. In-kind contributions are valued at 50% of fair market value toward sponsorship tier recognition. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.
Important: This form does not finalize your contribution. Please contact JLBCS at [email protected] directly to confirm item details, fair market value, and delivery arrangements. Your donation is not confirmed until acknowledged by a league representative.
Select this option to underwrite a specific element of Bird Bams in the Brazos or our community programs. Your business receives named association with a station, experience, or gift. Contributions may be cash or in-kind. Opportunities are exclusive and limited. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.
Important: This form does not finalize your commitment. Opportunities are first-come, first-served and are confirmed only after direct coordination with a JLBCS representative at [email protected]. Please contact us to discuss available opportunities, recognition details, and contribution arrangements.
Your sponsorship puts the JLBCS name in front of the BCS community during our most important moments.
Your sponsorship builds sustained visibility for JLBCS across the BCS community.
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a recognizable name across multiple platforms and audiences in BCS.
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a year-round presence in the BCS community.
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a household name in BCS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!