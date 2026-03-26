Junior League Of Bryan College Station Incorporated

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Junior League Of Bryan College Station Incorporated

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JLBCS Tiered Sponsorship Commitment — 2026–2027 League Year

Supporting Partner
$500
  • Name listed among Supporting Partners
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Two (2) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) social media thank-you feature (grouped with other Supporting Partners)
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your partnership equips 25 students with the tools they need to learn.

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Rising Partner
$750
  • Small logo among Supporting Partners
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Four (4) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) dedicated social media feature spotlight your organization
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz


Your partnership provides school supplies for over 35 students.

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Community Partner
$1,000
  • Small logo among Community Partners
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Six (6) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Two (2) complimentary tickets to Bird Bams in the Brazos and first access to purchase additional tickets†
  • Two (2) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization throughout the league year
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz


Your partnership equips 50 students with essential school supplies.

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Impact Partner
$2,500
  • Medium logo in Impact Partner section, displayed above Community Partners
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Eight (8) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) reserved table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • One (1) complimentary drink ticket per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Two (2) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured placement in JLBCS member e-update
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 6)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz


Your partnership provides school supplies for 125 students heading back to school.

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Visionary Partner
$5,000
  • Large logo in Visionary Partner section, displayed above Impact Partners
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Ten (10) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) reserved VIP table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Three (3) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured e-blast spotlight in the JLBCS member e-update
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 8)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary Active membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value)


Your partnership equips 250 students with the supplies they need to succeed.

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Title Partner
$10,000
  • Exclusive Title Sponsor for our Bird Bams in the Brazos, with premier recognition at Stuff the Bus— Only one available
  • Largest logo with standalone placement at the top of all sponsor recognition
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Twelve (12) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Two (2) reserved VIP table (8 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Exclusive gift basket featuring local BCS favorites
  • Four (4) dedicated social media features + two (2) featured placements in the JLBCS member e-update + one (1) video thank-you from JLBCS shared across JLBCS social channels
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 10)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary Active membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value)


Your partnership provides school supplies for 500 students across Bryan-College Station.

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In-Kind Donation
Free

Select this option to record a donation of goods or services. In-kind contributions are valued at 50% of fair market value toward sponsorship tier recognition. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.

Important: This form does not finalize your contribution. Please contact JLBCS at [email protected] directly to confirm item details, fair market value, and delivery arrangements. Your donation is not confirmed until acknowledged by a league representative.


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Underwriting Commitment
Free

Select this option to underwrite a specific element of Bird Bams in the Brazos or our community programs. Your business receives named association with a station, experience, or gift. Contributions may be cash or in-kind. Opportunities are exclusive and limited. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.

Important: This form does not finalize your commitment. Opportunities are first-come, first-served and are confirmed only after direct coordination with a JLBCS representative at [email protected]. Please contact us to discuss available opportunities, recognition details, and contribution arrangements.

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MEDIA Program Sponsor
Free
  • Name listed among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Name recognition on promotional advertising
  • Four (4) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) social media thank-you feature (grouped with other Program Sponsors)
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at
  • Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship puts the JLBCS name in front of the BCS community during our most important moments.

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MEDIA Publishing Sponsor
Free
  • Small logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Six (6) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) dedicated social media feature spotlighting your organization
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Two (2) complimentary tickets to our Bird Bams in the Brazos and first access to purchase additional tickets†
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship builds sustained visibility for JLBCS across the BCS community.

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MEDIA Performing Sponsor
Free
  • Medium logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Eight (8) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Two (2) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured placement in JLBCS member e-update
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • One (1) reserved table (4 seats) to Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • One (1) complimentary drink ticket per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a recognizable name across multiple platforms and audiences in BCS.

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MEDIA Broadcast Sponsor
Free
  • Large logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Featured logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Ten (10) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Three (3) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured e-blast spotlight in the JLBCS member e-update
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • One (1) reserved table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 6)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value)

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a year-round presence in the BCS community.

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MEDIA Presenting Sponsor
Free
  • Largest logo with standalone placement at the top of all Media Sponsor recognition and on JLBCS website
  • Prominent logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Twelve (12) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Four (4) dedicated social media features + two (2) featured placements in the JLBCS member e-update + one (1) video thank-you from JLBCS shared across JLBCS social channels
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Two (2) reserved VIP table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Exclusive gift basket featuring local BCS favorites
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 8)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value).

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a household name in BCS.

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