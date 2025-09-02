Sponsorship and Vendor Fees

🔹 All Platinum Sponsor package benefits
🔹 6 social media ads on our page and in our community group
🔹 Premium signage with your logo at all four events
🔹 Stage mentions at each event between each music set
🔹 All Gold Package benefits plus an additional social media post
🔹 Logo at the bottom of all event promotional materials
🔹 Stage mention at all four events
🔹 All Silver Package benefits
🔹 Stage mention at one event of your choice
🔹 All Bronze benefits plus 2 additional social media posts
🔹 1 social media shout out on our page and in our community group
🔹 Sponsorship sign recognition at all four events
🔹 10x10 booth space at Silver City Day
For Profit Vendor Fee
Non Profit Vendor Fee
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!