Sponsorship and Vendor Fees

2717 Strong Ave

Kansas City, KS 66106, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000

🔹 All Platinum Sponsor package benefits 

🔹 6 social media ads on our page and in our community group
🔹 Premium signage with your logo at all four events
🔹 Stage mentions at each event between each music set

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

🔹 All Gold Package benefits plus an additional social media post

🔹 Logo at the bottom of all event promotional materials

🔹 Stage mention at all four events

Gold Sponsor
$700

🔹 All Silver Package benefits
🔹 Stage mention at one event of your choice

Silver Sponsor
$300

🔹 All Bronze benefits plus 2 additional social media posts

Bronze Sponsor
$150

🔹 1 social media shout out on our page and in our community group
🔹 Sponsorship sign recognition at all four events

🔹 10x10 booth space at Silver City Day

For Profit Vendor
$65

For Profit Vendor Fee

Non-Profit Vendor
$50

Non Profit Vendor Fee

