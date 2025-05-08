eventClosed

Sponsorship Application

604 Hotel St

Wallace, ID 83873, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Rainbow Package
$150
Includes: company name listed on SVP website, a social media shout out, and small logo on event flyers & posters
Holographic Package
$300
Includes everything in the rainbow package plus a medium logo on event flyers & posters, mentions in event press releases & an event booth space at our Pride festival
Iridescence Package
$750
Includes everything in the holographic package plus a large logo on event flyers, posters & banners, a featured post on social media, a half page ad in event programs, and the opportunity to distribute promotional materials at the Pride festival
Prismatic Package
$1,000
Includes everything in the iridescence package plus prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, a full page ad in event programs, recognition during event announcements, full page recognition on the SVP website, and VIP passes for company representatives
Pride Package
$5,000
Includes everything in the prismatic package plus presenting sponsor status, exclusive banner placement at our Pride festival, and customized sponsorship benefits tailored to suit your needs

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing