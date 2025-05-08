Sponsorship Application

Includes everything in the holographic package plus a large logo on event flyers, posters & banners, a featured post on social media, a half page ad in event programs, and the opportunity to distribute promotional materials at the Pride festival

Includes everything in the holographic package plus a large logo on event flyers, posters & banners, a featured post on social media, a half page ad in event programs, and the opportunity to distribute promotional materials at the Pride festival

seeMoreDetailsMobile