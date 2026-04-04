BANJ Probashe Borshoboron 2026 - Sponsorship

- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host - Two VVIP event seats (value $200) - Logo on the BANJ Website - Logo on Flyer - Table at the Event - Logo on social media - Logo in the thank-you email to the community - Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the event for display - Logo Display on Slides During Event Performance

- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host - Two VVIP event seats (value $200) - Logo on the BANJ Website - Logo on Flyer - Table at the Event - Logo on social media - Logo in the thank-you email to the community - Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the event for display - Logo Display on Slides During Event Performance

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