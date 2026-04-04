BANJ Probashe Borshoboron 2026 - Sponsorship

- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
- Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the
event for display
- Logo Display on Slides During Event Performance
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
- Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the
event for display
- Logo Display on Slides During Event Performance
GOLD PACKAGE
$1,500
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
- Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the
event for display
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
- Sponsors can bring their big promotional items to the
event for display
SILVER PACKAGE
$1,000
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Table at the Event
- Logo on social media
- Logo in the thank-you email to the community
BRONZE PACKAGE
$500
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
- Explicit Recognition by the Event Host
- Two VVIP event seats (value $200)
- Logo on the BANJ Website
- Logo on Flyer
Add a donation for Bangladesh Association of New Jersey (BANJ)
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