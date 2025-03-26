Sponsorship Banners

Banner Details



Material: Durable mesh, designed for outdoor use and

wind resistance.



Placement: High-traffic areas of the dog park.

One-sided printing.



Each sponsor will receive two banners, which will be

placed in different areas of the park for maximum

visibility.



Design Specs: Sponsors must provide their own logo

and/or fully designed artwork in a high-resolution PDF

format with a transparent background. We are unable to

create or customize designs on behalf of sponsors.



*Includes New Banners Annually!*