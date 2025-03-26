Sponsorship Banners

Offered by
Banner Details
Material: Durable mesh, designed for outdoor use and
wind resistance.
Placement: High-traffic areas of the dog park.
One-sided printing.
Each sponsor will receive two banners, which will be
placed in different areas of the park for maximum
visibility.
Design Specs: Sponsors must provide their own logo
and/or fully designed artwork in a high-resolution PDF
format with a transparent background. We are unable to
create or customize designs on behalf of sponsors.
*Includes New Banners Annually!*
