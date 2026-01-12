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Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsorship / Burien Pride

Rainbow / Main / MEMBER
$3,000

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo on all print material, stage announcements on all 3 days, Booth at the event in prime location. Access to Green Room

Rainbow Pride / Non-Member
$4,000

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo on all print material, stage announcements on all 3 days, Booth at the event in prime location. Access to Green Room

Pride Red Level / MEMBER
$1,200

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room

Pride Red Level / Non-Member
$1,500

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room

Pride Orange Level / Member
$750

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event.

Pride Orange Level / Non-Member
$900

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event.

Pride Yellow Level / Member
$500

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, booth at the event.

Pride Yellow Level / Non-Member
$650

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room

Pride Green Level / Member
$250

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Booth at the event, Green Room Access

Pride Green Level / Non-Member
$350

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Booth at the event, Green Room Access

Pride Bingo / Member
$200

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Logo on Bingo Sheets & Stage Announcements

Pride Bingo / Non-Member
$250

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Logo on Bingo Sheets & Stage Announcements

Pride Supporter
$100

You love Burien Pride and just want to help by being a "Pride Supporter"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!