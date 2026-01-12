Sponsorship / Burien Pride

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About this event
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo on all print material, stage announcements on all 3 days, Booth at the event in prime location. Access to Green Room
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo on all print material, stage announcements on all 3 days, Booth at the event in prime location. Access to Green Room
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event.
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, booth at the event.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo Poster and Web Site, stage announcements on Saturday, Booth at the event. Access to Green Room
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Booth at the event, Green Room Access
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Booth at the event, Green Room Access
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Logo on Bingo Sheets & Stage Announcements
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Logo on Bingo Sheets & Stage Announcements
You love Burien Pride and just want to help by being a "Pride Supporter"
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