Sponsorship Campaign: Team Spirit Program

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About this event
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Athletes will wear the sponsored shirts and bows during a Varsity, JV, and Middle School home football game in September or October.
Sponsor Benefits:
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Support our Pink Out Game, one of the most recognized and supported games of the season.
Sponsor Benefits:
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Join us in creating a powerful visual display of team unity during the White Out Game.
Sponsor Benefits:
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Help outfit our cheerleaders for practices, camps, and team events throughout the season.
Each athlete will receive two red practice tanks that will be worn in rotation with other practice gear during:
Sponsor Benefits:
$
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