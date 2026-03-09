West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

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West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

About this event

Sponsorship Campaign: Team Spirit Program

Program T-Shirts & Red Bows Sponsorship
$1,500

4 left!

Athletes will wear the sponsored shirts and bows during a Varsity, JV, and Middle School home football game in September or October.

Sponsor Benefits:

  • Company logo displayed on the program t-shirts
  • T-shirts worn by Varsity, JV, and Middle School athletes
  • Red bows provided for athletes
  • Brand exposure during a home football game event
SOLD - Pink Out T-Shirts & Pink Bows Sponsorship
$1,000

4 left!

Support our Pink Out Game, one of the most recognized and supported games of the season.

Sponsor Benefits:

  • Company logo displayed on Pink Out t-shirts
  • T-shirts worn at the Varsity Home Football Pink Out Game
  • JV and Middle School squads will wear shirts during an October game
  • T-Shirt will be worn by all squads at the Varsity Volleyball Pink Out Game
  • Pink bows provided for athletes
  • Visibility during one of the highest attendance games
SOLD OUT - White Out T-Shirts & White Bows Sponsorship
$1,000

4 left!

Join us in creating a powerful visual display of team unity during the White Out Game.

Sponsor Benefits:

  • Company logo displayed on White Out t-shirts
  • Worn during the Varsity Home Football White Out Game
  • JV and Middle School squads will wear shirts during a game in October or November
  • White bows provided for athletes
  • Community brand visibility during a major game event
Red Practice Tank Sponsorship
$2,000

4 left!

Help outfit our cheerleaders for practices, camps, and team events throughout the season.

Each athlete will receive two red practice tanks that will be worn in rotation with other practice gear during:

  • Summer camps
  • Team practices throughout the season

Sponsor Benefits:

  • Company logo displayed on practice tanks worn by athletes throughout the year
  • Visibility during multiple camps, practices, and team events
  • Recognition as a supporter of West Allegheny Cheer
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