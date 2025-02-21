Sponsorship - Dia De Las Vivas - Annual Gala 2025

a. Exclusive opportunity to co-sponsor and present the "Champion of Change" award to an exceptional woman leader in Chicago.
b. Opportunity to provide remarks at event.
c. Exclusive logo placement on backdrop, event program, website, Enlace newsletter, and mention at the event.
d. 3 tables (30 tickets)
e. Feature in dedicated social media post.
Padrinos / Godparents
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
a. Exclusive opportunity to co-sponsor and present the "Visionary Leadership" award to an exceptional woman leader in Chicago.
b. Logo placement on backdrop, event program, and website.
c. Enlace newsletter, and mention at the event.
d. 2 tables (20 tickets)
e. Feature in dedicated social media post.
Familia / Family
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
a. Exclusive opportunity to co-sponsor and present the "Leader in Community" award to an exceptional woman leader in Little Village.
b. Logo placement in event program, website, Enlace newsletter, and mention at the event.
c. 1 table (10 tickets)
d. Feature in dedicated social media post.
Amigos / Friends
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
a. 1 table (10 tickets)
b. Logo placement in the event program, website, Enlace newsletter (over 4,000 subscribers).
c. Mention in one group social media post (over 12,000 followers across platforms).
Vecinos / Neighbors
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
a. 1 table (10 tickets)
b. Logo or name listed on the event program and website.
c. Mention in one group social media post (over 12,000 followers across platforms).
Name a Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
One table will be named after a person or organization of your choice. Celebrate a loved one, leader, or community champion while supporting our mission! 10 tickets included.
Add a donation for Enlace Chicago
$
